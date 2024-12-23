Dandadan: Where to Start the Manga After Season 1

Dandadan brought its massively successful first season of the TV anime to an end this Fall, and now fans can get ready for what’s next in Season 2 by jumping into the manga. Yukinobu Tatsu’s original Dandadan manga series was one of the more cult favorites with Shueisha’s Jump+ app. While it had traction in Japan, the series had a more cult following among manga fans in international territories. Now that has changed as the series has gotten far more notable thanks to the successful premiere of its official TV anime adaptation this Fall. But now the wait for more episodes begins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the final episode of the debut season aired this Fall, Dandadan has officially announced that the anime is returning for Season 2. Premiering some time in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule coming next year, it’s going to be quite the long wait for new episodes. If that cliffhanger from the Season 1 finale has you anxious over what’s going to happen to Momo Ayase, Okarun, and Jiji next, then thankfully you can jump into the original manga beginning with Chapter 34 to see what’s next.

science saru

Where to Read Dandadan’s Manga After Season 1

If you wanted to jump into Yukinobu Tatsu’s original Dandadan manga to see what happens after the cliffhanger, Chapter 34 is the place to start. This kicks off the new arc that was seen in the final episode of the first season as Okarun, Momo, and Jiji explore a cursed house. Okarun and Jiji find a mysterious room littered with mysterious mystical paper, and it’s clear that there’s something else is going on as Momo was attacked in the hot spring on the outside. It’s a rather huge story to leave off on as fans have to wait until next Summer.

If you wanted to check out the manga, you can find all chapters of Dandadan with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library with a paid subscription. If you’d rather start with physical releases, then you’ll need to check out Dandadan Volume 5 (which features Jiji on the cover). The first season of the anime adapts a little over 30 chapters of the manga, and assuming Season 2 is going to be the same, then the next batch of episodes will be ending somewhere around Chapters 63-65. If all holds strong, then Season 2 is going to be a fun one.

Science Saru / Shueisha

What to Know for Dandadan Season 2

Dandadan Season 2 is currently in the works for a release some time in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule. The team behind the first season will be returning for their respective roles for the next batch of episodes. Fuga Yamashiro will be directing the new episodes for Science Saru, but will be joined by Abel Gongora for Season 2. Hiroshi Seko will be overseeing all of the anime’s scripts, and kensuke ushio composed the new music for the series.

The voice cast from the first season will be returning from their respective roles in the new season as well. If you wanted to catch up with the anime in the meantime along with reading ahead in the manga, you can now check out the entire first season of the Dandadan anime now streaming with platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll and more with both Japanese and English language options available. As one of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, now is the perfect time to catch up with it all and get ready for what’s to come.