Dandadan Finale Fails to Recreate This Amazing Manga Scene

Dandadan anime has just wrapped up its first season with a major cliffhanger as we get one step closer to the truth behind the Cursed House. The anime has just announced its Season 2, which will continue the Cursed House Arc. It’s the fourth story arc and one of the best arcs in the manga. The anime adaptation of the series has been incredible so far. Compared to the manga, the anime has a considerably lighter tone and more goofy moments. It does make the series more interesting, and both media have their own charm. However, anime-only fans may not be aware that Dandadan has some of the best art on Shonen Jump+.

It’s incredibly detailed and visually appealing, with several creepy horror moments thrown in the mix. Yukinobu Tatsu draws inspiration from renowned horror mangaka Junji Ito, and the eerie scenes reflect the similarities. Dandadan has several horror moments, including when Jiji and Okarun break a wall inside the house to discover a secret room. This moment is crucial since we finally realize Momo’s initial assumption was wrong. The kids are up against something much darker and dangerous. This scene could’ve been the highlight of the final episode, but the anime studio couldn’t recreate this scene as we may have hoped.

The Secret Room in the Cursed House Is Sharply Different from the Dandadan Manga

While Jiji and Okarun only make a small hole in the wall, Yukinobu Tatsu shares a detailed look at the inside of the secret room in the cursed house. In the final panel of Chapter 33, we see countless talismans. Some of them even appear to have splattered blood on them. The room’s height seems endless, and there’s an eerie vibe. With just one glance, you can tell something awful must’ve happened here.

However, the anime first shows a glimpse from the outside. The talismans are etched inside the wall, and it appeals to have layers of plasters (which doesn’t seem to be the case in the manga). There’s a distinct howling sound that makes the place look creepier. However, this scene still considerably falls short compared to the manga. The colors in the anime are very neutral and it doesn’t recreate the horrific and ominous atmosphere of the panel in the manga. At the end of the episode, we see the inside of the room, which again looks bland and not gritty enough like the manga.

Additionally, the gritty details are missing, which doesn’t make the look horrific enough. The scenes are jumbled up in the manga, and it most likely would’ve been better if the inside of the room was revealed first, like the manga. After all, it’s too shocking at first glance. However, the ending could be considered perfect as it ends on such an exciting cliffhanger. Despite this one moment, Dandadan’s anime is one of the best in recent years in terms of animation. The anime will return next year and continue the story from where it left off. We will learn more about the Kito Family and the spirit inhabiting Jiji’s house.