Solo Leveling Season 2 Finally Raises Jinwoo’s Rank at Last

Solo Leveling Season 2 has finally raised Sung Jinwoo’s rank at last, but it really has only sparked a whole new wave of problems for the growing hunter. Solo Leveling -Arise From the Shadow- has been growing Jinwoo at a very fast rate over the first few episodes of the season thus far. While he had already seemed much stronger than some of the other lower ranked Hunters as of the end of the first season, the first few arcs of the new season have only given him more opportunities to grow without much struggle or strife thus far. And that’s only set to continue.

The first season of Solo Leveling saw Jinwoo struggling to keep his growing power a secret as he was going to be the only one who would be able to level up his strength through fighting. While he was able to dodge these troubles thus far, Jinwoo finally got his power reassessed in the attempts of trying to reach a new rank. And in doing so, he’s already jumping straight to S-Rank, but it remains unofficial as of the end of the latest episode according to those around him.

Solo Leveling Finally Ranks Up Jinwoo

Solo Leveling -Arise From the Shadow- Episode 16 sees Jinwoo getting his rank reassessed, and soon it’s revealed that his power can’t be read overall. It turns out having power off the charts is incredibly rare, and currently is only something seen happening with the other S-Rank Hunters. It’s why everyone else in the area immediately starts losing their minds over the reveal of the 10th S-Rank, and it’s also already sparking up a lot of new trouble for Jinwoo as this new rank comes with more trouble than he had likely expected it to.

Because immediately after reaching this new rank, Jinwoo is already approached by some guilds and other associations wanting to recruit him to their cause. Because he’s such a powerful individual, there’s a delicate balance between all of the guilds and thus there’s even greater competition to get Jinwoo to their respective agencies in order to turn the tide in their favor. It’s something that Go Gunhee, the chairman of the Hunter’s Association explains in full now that Jinwoo’s power has been recognized.

Jinwoo Being A S-Rank Only Brings More Trouble

The process to getting labeled as an S-Rank is strange as well. Go Gunhee explains that the reassessment is really only a formality, and the moment his power was recognized to be off the charts, Jinwoo was labeled as an S-Rank. This means he’s going to be incredibly important to the balance of the Hunter world overall. It’s not quite officially set in stone yet as a grace period in between him getting his new rank lets those from the Hunters Association make direct contact with him to try and steer him in their direction.

It turns out that the Association doesn’t have many powerful Hunters themselves, instead seeing them signing with Guilds in order to raid Gates and make tons of money that way. Jinwoo is recruited for the Association, but he declines as he’s not very interested in that at the moment. Jinwoo only wants to get stronger right now to save his mother, and everything else will just have to wait when he deals with more S-Rank level problems in the episodes to come. But while he was hiding out from prying eyes before, Jinwoo’s now going to have even more looking his way with each new Gate and task he takes on.