Solo Leveling Season 2 Ends Second Arc (& What This Means for Jinwoo)

Solo Leveling Season 2 has only released three episodes so far but has already adapted two arcs from the manhwa. The season begins with Jinwoo attending Jinah’s parent-teacher conference. Her teacher requests him to convince Jinah’s classmate, Songyi to quit trying to become a hunter. Knowing the girl will face countless dangers as an E-Rank, he takes Songyi to a dungeon raid with the White Tiger Guild. He hopes she will give up after witnessing the horrors of being a Hunter, but things go awry when it turns out to be a Red Gate. The dangers inside are much greater than they anticipated.

However, something like that isn’t a challenge for Sung Jinwoo, who continues to get stronger. With his army of the undead, he easily conquers the Red Gate single-handedly. The Red Gate Arc is adapted in two episodes while the third episode focuses on the Demon Castle Arc. This is Jinwoo’s second attempt at entering the Demon Castle where the cure for healing is hidden. However, he realizes he still has to get even stronger before conquering the dungeon. Jinwoo currently has two of the three ingredients needed to craft the Elixir of Life. The story will change significantly from the third arc of Season 2, the Retesting Rank Arc.

Warning: Spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa ahead!

A-1 Pictures

What’s Next for Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Season 2 After Demon Castle Arc?

After returning from the Demon Castle, Jinwoo visits his mother in the hospital. He realizes he’s strong enough to protect his family and he doesn’t need to pretend being weak again. The only reason he was hiding his strength is because he didn’t know the full extent of his powers. He had to continue pretending being an E-Rank to avoid unnecessary attention and potential threats. Jinwoo managed to crack a good deal with Jinho and earned millions.

However, that’s still nothing compared to what an S-Rank earns. In the next episode, he will again get his rank re-evaluated. The arc is only four chapters long in the manhwa so it will easily be adapted in a single episode. As expected, Jinwoo is confirmed to be an S-Rank and he’s declared a reawakened Hunter. Since being an S-Rank Hunter is rare and its even more difficult to find reawkened Hunters, Jinwoo causes quite a sensation in the country. All the best guilds in Korea try to recruit him. Even the other countries will also try to get him to join their guilds.

Jinwoo has his own plans, and doesn’t want to work under anyone. Being S-Rank means he has one of the highest statuses in the country and he can openly raid dangerous dungeons. Solo Leveling will get more intense from here on out as Jinwoo make a final attempt in conquering the Demon Castle after getting his rank evaluated. He will also be asked to participate in an S-Rank raid in the Jeju Island that’s still the country’s most dangerous gate to this day.