My Hero Academia Drops One of Its Best Episodes Ever with Season 7

My Hero Academia has spent the past year with season seven, and the show has not let up since its return. If you did not realize, Deku and his friends made their comeback back in the spring with help from Studio Bones. With war on the horizon, the studio puts its top creators together to make season seven one of the anime's best. It did not take long for that goal to be realized, and this week season seven made a stand with My Hero Academia's best episode to date.

As you can see in the slides below, My Hero Academia did not skimp when it came to "I Am Here". The episode, which is now streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll, wraps one major battle while kickstarting a second. We get a close look at the Todoroki family as its drama comes to a finish, and Studio Bones went off with its animation.

My Hero Academia Hits New Peak With Season 7

Honestly, you just have to look at the slides below to see what the fuss is about. My Hero Academia brought in some of the best animators in the business to bring Shoto Todoroki vs Dabi to life, and the whole Todoroki clan came along. Animators like Yutaka Nakamura were asked to do key animation for "I Am Here", and the visuals are just insane.

From the episode's impact frames to its pacing and visual allegories, My Hero Academia season seven outdid itself this week. We have never seen Iida or Shoto look better than they do here, and the same goes for their allies. Dabi's final stand against Endeavor is nothing short of poetic as the pro hero accepts his son's offer to dance. And as the episode ends, My Hero Academia tees up its biggest season seven battle with All For One vs All Might. The two giants are ready to trade blows, and this fight will mark their first since Kamino Ward years ago.

Which Episodes of My Hero Academia Are the Best?

With "I Am Here" now streaming, the My Hero Academia fandom is calling the episode one of the anime's best. It is peak whether we are talking voice acting, animation, or scripting. Of course, My Hero Academia season seven has had a number of big episodes. "Light Fades to Rain" is one of the anime's most-talked about episodes of all time, and it went live a few weeks ago with Bakugo's help.

Beyond season seven, My Hero Academia has other standout episodes that fans have frothed over. "His Start" left the fandom shaken in 2020 while "Shoto Todoroki: Origin" marked one of the anime's first viral scenes during the Sports Festival. Time and again, My Hero Academia has defined its seasons with at least one top-tier episodes, but "I Am Here" goes beyond that. If you ask the fandom, this episode ranks as one of the show's best overall, so fans best check it out ASAP.

What do you think about this latest episode of My Hero Academia? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.