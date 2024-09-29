My Hero Academia Drops One of Its Best Episodes Ever with Season 7
My Hero Academia just dropped one of its best episodes yet with season seven.
My Hero Academia has spent the past year with season seven, and the show has not let up since its return. If you did not realize, Deku and his friends made their comeback back in the spring with help from Studio Bones. With war on the horizon, the studio puts its top creators together to make season seven one of the anime's best. It did not take long for that goal to be realized, and this week season seven made a stand with My Hero Academia's best episode to date.
As you can see in the slides below, My Hero Academia did not skimp when it came to "I Am Here". The episode, which is now streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll, wraps one major battle while kickstarting a second. We get a close look at the Todoroki family as its drama comes to a finish, and Studio Bones went off with its animation.
My Hero Academia Hits New Peak With Season 7
Honestly, you just have to look at the slides below to see what the fuss is about. My Hero Academia brought in some of the best animators in the business to bring Shoto Todoroki vs Dabi to life, and the whole Todoroki clan came along. Animators like Yutaka Nakamura were asked to do key animation for "I Am Here", and the visuals are just insane.
From the episode's impact frames to its pacing and visual allegories, My Hero Academia season seven outdid itself this week. We have never seen Iida or Shoto look better than they do here, and the same goes for their allies. Dabi's final stand against Endeavor is nothing short of poetic as the pro hero accepts his son's offer to dance. And as the episode ends, My Hero Academia tees up its biggest season seven battle with All For One vs All Might. The two giants are ready to trade blows, and this fight will mark their first since Kamino Ward years ago.
Which Episodes of My Hero Academia Are the Best?
With "I Am Here" now streaming, the My Hero Academia fandom is calling the episode one of the anime's best. It is peak whether we are talking voice acting, animation, or scripting. Of course, My Hero Academia season seven has had a number of big episodes. "Light Fades to Rain" is one of the anime's most-talked about episodes of all time, and it went live a few weeks ago with Bakugo's help.
Beyond season seven, My Hero Academia has other standout episodes that fans have frothed over. "His Start" left the fandom shaken in 2020 while "Shoto Todoroki: Origin" marked one of the anime's first viral scenes during the Sports Festival. Time and again, My Hero Academia has defined its seasons with at least one top-tier episodes, but "I Am Here" goes beyond that. If you ask the fandom, this episode ranks as one of the show's best overall, so fans best check it out ASAP.
The Anime of a Generation
#MHA— hyve (@Alanin_8) September 28, 2024
S7 ep 19...what the staff did was generational...top 5 maybe even top 3 episode of the entire series, Nakamura made his return and it was glorious, The legendary "I AM HERE" MOMENT WAS SO GOOD, then that Dabi scene was beautiful all the impact frames and the art not to… pic.twitter.com/04LyhWq60v
Look at These Impact Frames
THE IMPACT FRAMES HOLY pic.twitter.com/q6YBwWcOWm— d0nut2x (@d0nut2x) September 28, 2024
The Top of the Top
THAT MHA EPISODE WAS AMAZING, HOLY SHIT.
Best of the season and at least like top 5 in the entire Anime for me ngl...
Everything from the visuals, to the soundtrack, to the voice acting was PERFECT.#heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/BWrqn3ou8C— NinjaristicNinja (@Ninjaristic_) September 28, 2024
Nakamura Never Disappoints
YUTAKA NAKAMURA IS FINALLY HEREE😭— VishalSid (@VishalSid_1) September 28, 2024
IIDA SCENE LOOKS INCREDIBLE 😭🔥🔥🔥#MyHeroAcademia #heroaca_apic.twitter.com/VxUbS7Gm01
Shooting His Shot
TODOROKI SHOTO WITH THE GAME WINNING BUZZER BEATER pic.twitter.com/12GqqdZ3gM— dre (@v2TokyoGhost) September 28, 2024
The Mark of True Greatness
Greatest of all time. Zenith of the medium. Hallmark of media. Gold standard of storytelling. Apogee of creativity. Vertex of invention. Crest of ingenuity. Acme of imagination. Pinnacle of innovation. Epic of epics. Legend among legends. Peak fiction. pic.twitter.com/dN9y1FQ59W— JustWooper (@w_sakuga) September 28, 2024
Dabi's Final Words
Top 10 Voice Acting Performances in Shonen History!#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/bpwOrC8ssc— Asce (@asce539) September 28, 2024
Downfall Where?
There’s people that wanna argue mha went downhill in the third act. Meanwhile the third act had tons upon tons of moments like this in it https://t.co/iMFYyzts0w— 🦭GIGGIII 🦭 (@Balefulgiggi) September 28, 2024
Iida Really Is the Best
It'll always be funny to me how Lida continuously has the best animated scenes 😭 #MyHeroAcademia #MHA pic.twitter.com/xIc7NJH3Cr— baldgojo 🤷🏽♂️ (@iixfrozonexii) September 28, 2024
A Showstopping Scene
The most bad ass scene of the episode. I've watched it at least 157 times!🔥 https://t.co/loLCw5uQz5— ヨウカン🔶 (@jason2937tw) September 29, 2024
Yuki Hayashi FTW
Hot Take: My Hero Academia would never have gotten as big as it did if it weren’t for the soundtrack.
Yuki Hayashi’s music genuinely elevates the emotional impact of inspiring scenes tenfold. https://t.co/hZjtpimYmp— dandagan ⚡️🔥 | 🐉 (@GalaxyDanGan) September 28, 2024
