My Hero Academia Unveils Its Saddest Moment With The Todoroki Family Reunion

My Hero Academia's seventh season might be primarily focused on Deku fighting against Shigaraki but this battle is far from the only confrontation that is taking place in the anime adaptation for Hero Society's future. All For One has been fighting Hawks, Toga has been fighting Uravity and Froppy, and countless other fires are erupting as a result of this final confrontation. One of the biggest battles of the seventh season, however, has come to a close as the twisted Todoroki family reunion wraps. In the latest anime episode, Dabi and his quest to eliminate his clan has reached its conclusion.

Warning. If you have yet to watch My Hero Academia's latest episode, "I Am Here", be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. While Shoto Todoroki had previously managed to halt Dabi's assault on Hero Society, even Shoto's ultimate attack wasn't enough to keep Toya down. Arriving in front of Endeavor thanks to Kurogiri's awakening, Enji Todoroki has been attempting to stop his miscreant son from eliminating everything around him in his bid for revenge. As Hero Society's police force notes, Dabi has been building the heat inside himself to unleash at the right moment, taking about five kilometers, aka three miles, with him.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

The Todoroki Reunion Ends

With Endeavor losing one of his hands in the fight against All For One, the current number one hero isn't looking too good in terms of defeating his powerful son. As Enji discovers, Toya secretly did inherit the powers of his mother Rei, as he uses his unrevealed ice powers to help in pushing him forward. As the ice keeps Dabi alive long enough to get revenge, the popular villain's mind is completely gone as he has given himself entirely to revenge.

Reeling from both fighting his son as well as the sins of his past, Endeavor decides to make the ultimate sacrifice to stop Dabi's suicidal trajectory. Hoping to take his son into the sky to mitigate the damage, Enji receives some last-minute aid from Rei, Natsu, and Fayumi. Even with all these members of the Todoroki clan working in unison to defeat Dabi, it came down to Shoto once again in making sure that his evil brother's reign of terror would end.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Shoto For The W

Thanks to iida's Quirk, Shoto is brought to the battlefield once again at supersonic speeds. Unleashing his ultimate attack, Great Glacial Aegir, the youngest member of the Todoroki family does what many thought would be impossible, he defeats Dabi once and for all. Shockingly, the villainous Toya still wants nothing more than to see his family die despite being trapped in ice, but Endeavor attempts to quell the anger in Dabi's heart while also apologizing to all of his family for the hellish years he inflicted upon them.

While this battle might have wrapped, the heroes' struggle for their future is continuing in My Hero Academia's seventh season. All For One has his sites squarely set on All Might, as the former Symbol of Peace is set to unleash his trump card in keeping the demon lord from reaching Shigaraki. Of course, one of the biggest threats from the villains is in Toga, as the blood-drinking villain has absorbed Twice's Quirk and is creating infinite doubles to overwhelm the heroes. Since the likes of Deku and Bakugo have their hands full, it's now up to Ochaco to take down the villain that is lashing out at the world.

Want to see how My Hero Academia's seventh season ends?