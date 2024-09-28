My Hero Academia Turns Toga Into Venom With New Official Poster

My Hero Academia's seventh season only has two more episodes before anime fans will once again bid a fond farewell to Deku and the UA Academy heroes. As the final battle brings one of its major battles to an end thanks to the twisted Todoroki family reunion, there are still plenty of threats to Hero Society that remain. One of the biggest is easily Toga, as the blood drinking villain is putting Twice's Quirk to good use as "Sad Man's Parade" continues to overwhelm the crime fighters. To build hype for the next episode, Toga is given a similar for as Marvel's Venom as Uravity prepares for the fight of her life.

The latest episode of My Hero Academia, "I Am Here", featured what appears to be the end of the fight between the Todoroki family and their "black sheep" Dabi, aka Toya Todoroki. Presenting anime viewers with some of the hardest-hitting emotional beats of the anime adaptation to date, the series isn't pulling any punches in exploring this final battle. While there might only be two episodes remaining for season seven, anime fans shouldn't fear as it seems like an inevitability that an eighth season will arrive in the future. Season eight however is most likely going to be the anime's grand finale if it continues to stick to the source material.

We Are Toga

While this new poster doesn't officially give Toga a symbiote, the antagonist looks like she would fit right in with Eddie Brock and the various other Venoms that Marvel has introduced. This particular scene is mid-transformation for Toga, as she swaps her appearance from Twice to her more traditional look. Thanks to Ochaco being her main opponent, Uravity is going to have to think of a way to take down this League of Villains member as Toga's Quirk has never been more powerful than it is now.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Toga's Evolution

Toga has always been a fan-favorite villain in My Hero Academia thanks to her unsettling personality and her powerset. My Hero Academia, however, has upped the game for the young murderer as her Quirk's power has been doing nothing but evolving since she brought down the wall in her own psyche. During the fight against the Meta Liberation Army in season five, Toga realized that once she drank the blood of a target, she didn't just have the ability to take on their appearance but their superpowers.

In downing the blood of Jin Bubaigawara, aka Twice, not only has Toga managed to create infinite doubles of herself but said doppelgangers have the powers that the young villain can access. For some time in My Hero Academia's anime, there has been a theory that Quirks' evolutions will end the world as we know it. Dubbed the "Quirk Singularity Theory", shonen fans have seen this demonstrated in both All For One and One For All but Toga might be the one to make this theory a true reality.

Where Will Season Seven End?

With two episodes remaining, many manga fans are speculating where season seven will end in relation to the printed story. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory for anime-only readers, expect some big battles to bring this current season to a close. Studio Bones, as mentioned previously, hasn't confirmed a season eight as of the writing of this article but it wouldn't come as a surprise if the production house does so right around the release of season seven's season finale.

