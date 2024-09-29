My Hero Academia Season 7 Brings Shoto Full Circle With Epic Save

My Hero Academia Season 7 is steadily reaching its end, and the newest episode has brought Shoto Todoroki and the rest of his family full circle with Shoto's big save. My Hero Academia has had a few core threads throughout Kohei Horikoshi's original series, and one of them focused on the Todoroki Family. As a result of All Might dominating the hero charts in Japan, Endeavor was driven to a place where he felt that he had to abuse the rest of his family in the hope of surpassing him someday. It's led to many episodes in the TV anime to explore their shared trauma as a family as a result of it all.

In the final war between the heroes and villains, Shoto first fought against Dabi as the two Todoroki brothers opened up to one another about everything their father had done to them. While it had seemed like Shoto was the ultimate victor of the situation, it was only a matter of time before Dabi started fueling himself back up for one final explosion. With that explosion finally at hand in the newest episode of the series, Shoto came in from literal miles away to help the rest of his family stop Dabi from destroying everything.

TODOROKI SHOTO WITH THE GAME WINNING BUZZER BEATER pic.twitter.com/12GqqdZ3gM — dre (@v2TokyoGhost) September 28, 2024

My Hero Academia: The Todoroki Family Reunites

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 sees Dabi attacking Endeavor as his core is reaching new internal temperatures. Endeavor's efforts to stop his son continue to fail as Dabi's mind are so fractured from pain and rage that his body is only getting hotter. Endeavor then realizes that the only way to keep Dabi from exploding and setting off an atomic level reaction, he just might have to take himself out. But his body is weakened too, and can't quite get Dabi into the sky. Soon enough, Rei Todoroki arrives and tries to cool down Dabi's flames as well.

Natsuo and Fuyumi arrive as well, and the family is trying to collectively stop Dabi despite the fact that Endeavor's trying to tell the rest of them to get away. He dreams of a future where they are happy without him, but soon enough it's clear none of them are planning on leaving and will face their fate together. But soon enough, Shoto comes in from half the town away for an epic delivery of his Great Glacial Aegir for a huge save.

How Shoto Saves His Family

Previously in the episode, All Might hears Tsukauchi panicking over the Dabi developments and quickly comes up with an idea. Giving Shoto and Tenya Iida a pep talk, he knows the two of them can somehow cross the miles separating them to reach Dabi before the villain explodes. The two decide to go for it, and Iida pushes himself to run faster than he has ever gone before. He reaches a fighter jet level speed, and Shoto makes them faster by molding his ice into a fighter jet and using his heat to help with the air around them.

Thanks to Iida crossing over the city to get to Dabi's side, Shoto is able to build up his Flashfire fist in the meantime and rushes over to where Dabi and the other members of his family are. With all of them fueling the air around him, Shoto goes in for a final Great Glacial Aegir, and he is able to completely snuff out the explosive flame. Dabi is cooled down as well as his rage soon gives way to tears, and the Todoroki Family can now go on the road to recovery from here.

It's this moment that not only brings the Todoroki Family together again after everything that's happened to them, but also makes Shoto a full hero who is able to do something even his dad couldn't do. It's something only he could have done with his own power.