Seis Manos, Viz Media’s Original Anime, Announces Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix has made a serious push into becoming one of the biggest streaming services when it comes to supplying the most original anime series that they can. With competition being tough in the forms of Crunchyroll, Funimation, Amazon Prime, and more, it’s always welcome to see new anime originals announced from the platform. With Seis Manos, Netflix is presenting a new anime series that follows a number of martial arts warriors attempting to find revenge for the murder of their master with the backdrop of the 1970’s to add some spice to their adventure. Now, the streaming service has announced when the series will drop!

Netflix released an official press release, stating that the upcoming anime series will drop with both English and Spanish audio choices when it premieres on October 3rd of next month! The series itself will begin with eight episodes, documenting the journey of this trio of hard hitting, butt kicking brawlers as they journey for revenge!

The anime series from Powerhouse Animation Studio will also premiere at the end of this month in Los Angeles, giving choice fans the opportunity to get a sneak preview of the characters and situations presented in this brutal and stylistic new world. Seis Manos promises to give action fans a brand new outlet in a unique environment via Netflix’s streaming platform and will hopefully manage to energize a new audience to lead the way for even more anime series to be released via Netflix.

For those unfamiliar with the upcoming anime series premiering on Netflix, here is the official description:

“Set in Mexico in the 1970’s, Seis Manos centers on three orphaned martial arts warriors who join forces with a DEA agent and a Mexican Federale to battle for justice after their beloved mentor is murdered in their tiny border town.”

Seis Manos features a notable voice cast highlighted by Aislinn Derbez (La Casa de las Flores) as Isabela, Mike Colter (Luke Cage) as Brister, Jonny Cruz (Overwatch) as Jesus, Angelica Vale (Jane The Virgin) as Garcia, Vic Chao (Mortal Kombat X) as Chiu, and Danny Trejo (Machete) as El Balde.