Shaman King Cosplay Fiercely Brings Tao Jun to Life

Shaman King had some of the fiercest characters ever to run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and now one of those favorites has come to life through some equally as fierce cosplay. When series creator Hiroyuki Takei first brought the series to the pages of Shonen Jump back in 1998 it instantly made a big mark with fans. This was the same for its brief anime stint that got an English dub release through 4Kids, but unfortunately the franchise has definitely waned from popularity in the years since thanks to it stopping its English run before it came to a true ending.

But even with that holding the series back from real success with fans in the West, Shaman King's roster of characters were so strong that fans are still celebrating them to this day. Characters like Tao Jun, for instance, that made an impact purely based on how cool they were when the fight was ongoing. Carving out a great silhouette, now it's been brought to life through cosplay!

One of Takei's best aspects of character design are how recognizable each character is through silhouette alone. Artist @floradaria (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) brought Jun to life perfectly by recreating just how slick and instantly distinct of a silhouette the character had in the series. Check it out below:

Thankfully, Shaman King has a second chance at life with a brand new anime adaptation coming next year. This new anime will be adapting the entire project based on the newer, more complete version that Takei had written a few years after the original series came to its truncated end. Characters like Jun (and her more prominent brother) will be returning for the new anime, of course, and soon even more fans will start ranking their fan favorites all over again. But what do you think?

Are you excited for the new Shaman King anime coming our way next year? Which characters are you most excited to see a new take for in the revival series? Where does Jun rank among your favorites in the franchise overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!