‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Has Its Own Secret Language

The upcoming reboot of She-Ra on Netflix, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, takes a whole lot of inspiration from the original series, but isn’t beholden to it. For example, the new shows has its very own secret language.

Earlier this week, the show’s official Twitter account revealed that the reboot includes its very own written language! Referred to as “the language of the First Ones,” the account attached several images to indicate how to write in the language of the First Ones. It also linked out to an official PDF which includes instructions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the instructions in the embedded tweet below:

Learn how to write your name in the language of the First Ones! Click the link to discover how! //t.co/ALiBMaXxmY pic.twitter.com/ch5VlsbauY — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) October 25, 2018

In short, words are created using simple lines and shapes that are connected to each other in a certain order. Sentences are then created by connecting the combined lines and shapes together. In theory, the show could include hidden messages in the language of the First Ones when it launches.

While the language of the First Ones is translated into English in the above instructions, it doesn’t entirely follow English language rules. Several shapes or lines actually represent multiple letters — like how “CH” is represented by a specific kind of triangle, and “EE” is a perfect circle. It’s unclear if there will be a version for other languages in the future.

What do you think of the language of the First Ones? Will you be looking out for hidden messages in the show? Let us know in the comments!

You can check out the DreamWorks Animation show’s official synopsis below:

“Adora’s destiny turns out to be far greater than she could have ever imagined. As the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, it’s up to her and a spirited group of rebel princesses to restore balance in Etheria by defending it from the place she once called home.”

The first season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is scheduled to release on Netflix on November 16th.