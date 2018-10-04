New ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Poster Released

In conjunction with the show’s New York Comic Con panel, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has officially released a new poster.

The show, which will release on Netflix later this year, is a DreamWorks Animation production helmed by Noelle Stevenson of Lumberjanes and Nimona fame. The reboot was announced in May, and has so far released a trailer in addition to several other production details. A new trailer was shown for the series at the NYCC panel.

You can check out the full poster below:

Check out this new poster of #SheRa which includes She-Ra, Catra, Hordak, Shadow Weaver, Entrapta, Scorpia, Netossa, Frosta, Mermista, Perfuma, Spinerella and of course, Swift Wind! #NYCC #SheRa pic.twitter.com/hrPprKYBmz — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) October 4, 2018

As for how Stevenson ended up working on a She-Ra reboot, it sounds like the series hit all the right buttons for her. “I was really interested in finding what my next project would be, and finding something epic, serialized, action-adventure, fantasy, sci-fi…all of the things I wanted to do,” Stevenson told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “[She-Ra] has this majority female cast, it’s centered around a female hero, it’s got rainbows and it’s got robots, it’s got everything I like in one place.”

Other than the fact that She-Ra “unites a rebellion to fight against evil,” little is known about the exact plot of the show. Our NYCC 2018 panel recap features some tidbits — like names and who is good and who is bad — but nothing of any significant substance was revealed.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is set to drop its first full season on Netflix on November 16th.

