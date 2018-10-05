‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Releases New Trailer

Are you ready to check out She-Ra in all her rebooted charm? This year, Netflix will bring the classic series back to life, and a brand-new trailer for the anticipated show has gone live thanks to DreamWorks.

For those unaware of this new series, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will reboot the classic 1985 cartoon. First born from the ‘Masters of the Universe’ movement, She-Ra stood in as the female counterpart to He-Man in the 1980s. Created by Larry DeTillio and J. Michael Straczynski, She-Ra has become a favorite pop culture icon, and DreamWorks will reimagine her origins through this new show.

As for this reboot, it is being overseen by Noelle Stevenson of Lumberjanes fame. The show will follow Adora, a teenage orphan from the Planet Etheria, who discovers she is a Princess of Power. After learning about her She-Ra alter-ego, she begins gathering all the separated Princesses of Power in order to liberate her planet from Hordak and his sinister Horde.

In a recent interview, Stevenson opened about her desire to reboot She-Ra for a new generation of girls as well as long-time fans.

“I was really interested in finding what my next project would be, and finding something epic, serialized, action-adventure, fantasy, sci-fi…all of the things I wanted to do,” Stevenson told Entertainment Weekly. “[She-Ra] has this majority female cast, it’s centered around a female hero, it’s got rainbows and it’s got robots, it’s got everything I like in one place.”

“We’ve really started from the same starting point where the original show started from because Adora has such a great backstory,” Stevenson continued. “She’s separated from her family as a baby, she’s sent to another planet, she’s adopted by the villain overlord and raised by him in this evil army. She’s been raised to believe that the villains are doing the right thing and that the Princesses are the evil ones. And so we follow her as she has this crisis of faith; she’s been very sheltered her whole life and as she starts to experience the world, she realizes that there’s more to this than she knew, that maybe there’s a reason they were called the Evil Horde…that maybe they were evil.

You can check out the show’s official synopsis below:

“Adora’s destiny turns out to be far greater than she could have ever imagined. As the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, it’s up to her and a spirited group of rebel princesses to restore balance in Etheria by defending it from the place she once called home. Join The Rebellion November 16th when She-Ra and the Princesses of Power begins streaming on Netflix!”

The entire first season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is set to debut on Netflix on November 16.