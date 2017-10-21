SHFiguarts Drops One Sick Goku Black Collectible

Arguably the coolest Dragon Ball Super villain in Goku Black is getting a new figurine, with SHFiguarts releasing the new Goku Black figure for all Dragon Ball Super fans. The villain is complete with seven extra hand-pieces, three expressions, a Rose hair piece and Ki effect pieces. However, this figurine is limited and will only be available for purchase on channels like Bandai Premium and the Tamashii web store, with it hitting fans shelves in March. UPDATE: It’s available to pre-order in the U.S. right here.

This figurine was first showcased a couple of months ago with Dragon Ball Super fans eagerly waiting for this release for quite some time. However, this is limited so some fans will sadly have to miss out on taking home this epic Goku Black figurine.

Gok Black was the main villain in the Future Trunks arc where the Saiyan returned from the future and revealed that his time-line has seen a new threat. Goku Black appeared out of nowhere and has slaughtered most of earth’s inhabitants, with Trunks begging Vegeta and Goku for help. The villain looked exactly like Goku, however, he looked completely different, with him being a vicious killer.

Later fans discovered that Goku’s future body was stolen by a trainee kai named Zamasu, who wanted to kill all mortals in existence. Goku Black is now dead after the immortal villain was erased by Zeno. At the moment Dragon Ball Super fans are entrenched in the Universal Survival arc with the Tournament of Power fully underway. In a way Zeno by erasing seven universes is technically completing Zamasu’s dream of erasing mortals.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon BallSuper airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.