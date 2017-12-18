Celebrities and Idols Pay Their Respects To SHINee’s Jonghyun

Today, the music and k-pop fandom is in mourning following the report of Kim Jonghyun’s death. The hugely popular idol was found unresponsive on December 18 and was pronounced dead after reaching a local hospital. The shocking event has left the k-pop stunned, and the industry itself is reeling from the sudden passing.

Now, some of Jonghyun’s colleagues are paying respect to the beloved singer on social media.

So far, SM Entertainment’s idols have kept quiet about the event though their schedules have all been canceled. Former SM stars like Luhan and Tao took to Weibo and Instagram to share their condolences.

“I can’t believe it. Rest in peace,” Luhan wrote. “You were the best vocal.”

Tao wrote a lengthier tribute on Instagram. “I can’t believe it… The first time I went to Korea, the weather was very cold then. The first time I went to a broadcast station, I heard the song ‘Hot Times’ for the first time. It left such a beautiful memory,” the singer wrote.

“Because of that stage, that song, I wanted to so quickly go onto the stage myself and wanted to start practicing. Thank you for being my strength. Hyung, you were the first sunbaenim I’ve met in Korea. Right now my feelings are just… impossible to describe.”

2PM members Jun.K and Nichkhun have also sent their thoughts out to Jonghyun. “I’m so heartbroken. How much worry and pain must have been hidden behind the bright image that we saw,” Jun.K wrote. “I hope he rests in peace.”

Jo Kwon from 2AM sent his well wishes to the singer’s family. The idol, who debuted the same year as Jonghyun, said he is “really so heartbroken” and that his friend had done well.

Numerous other stars have sent out their tributes to the beloved idol. Lee Hong Ki from FTISLAND, Park Ji Min from 15&, Jae from Day6, Jonghyun from CNBLUE, and more have paid their respects to the fallen singer since news of his passing went live.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jonghyun's loved ones during this time. If you want to pay respects to the idol, you can visit sites like Twitter and connect with fellow fans.