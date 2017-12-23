SHINee’s Onew Shares Emotional Message About Jonghyun’s Passing

The passing of SHINee’s lead vocalist Kim Jonghyun has spread shock waves across the world, and many are still reeling from the news. With his passing being the result of a possible suicide attempt, many of his colleagues are taking this time to reach out with personal tributes to the loved idol.

Jonghyun’s SHINee bandmate and best friend Onew opened up about the news on Instagram, and has spread an encouraging memorial message to his friend and fans at large:

Onew writes, “It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do. Just remember this one thing. Someone loves you more than you love yourself. I will cheer you on as well. I love you.”

Since his passing on December 18, many fans and colleagues have expressed their deepest condolences. Fans took to Twitter after his passing to show an immense appreciation for Jonghyun’s contributions to art and their words had reached the world at large who were not aware of SHINee’s music.

SM Entertainment released a statement on Jonghyun’s passing also reflecting how much of an impact Jonghyun’s absence will have. Many of Jonghyun’s fellow K-Pop artists such as Amber of f(x), Girls’ Generations’ Taeyeon, and fellow SHINee band mate Kim Kibum (who goes by the stage name, Key) have also shared personal messages regarding the tragic passing.

Jonghyun’s tragic death has sparked a conversation within the k-pop fandom about the importance of mental health. In the past, the beloved singer spoke openly about his on-going struggles with Seasonal Affective Disorder. As an advocate for mental health, Jonghyun’s passing came as a shock to fans around the world, and the fandom hopes to start meaningful conversations about the topic despite South Korea’s conservative views towards it.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from a mental health crisis, there are resources available out there. There are suicide prevention services available both within in the U.S. and internationally which can be reached at anytime

If you are not familiar with SHINee, then you should know the 5-member group is one of SM Entertainment’s most famous. The group debuted in 2008 and have gone on to win numerous awards both overseas and within South Korea. Jonghyun acted as the group’s main vocalist and was also an accomplished radio host and author. Our thoughts are with the singer’s loved ones during this difficult time.