I’m Excited for Shinichiro Watanabe’s Lazarus, but It’s Missing One of His Best Traits

This anime season sees the return of one of the most influential anime directors of all-time, as Shinichiro Watanabe is returning with a new show. Watanabe’s work was my personal introduction to the world of anime, with Samurai Champloo kickstarting my adoration of the medium and sending me down a rabbit hole to discover the rest of what Japanese animation has to offer. But, even after years of anime fandom and discovering even more shows which I now consider to be favorites, something about Watanabe’s work still stands out to me as being incredibly different and memorable like nothing else. The latest trailer for Lazarus, Watanabe’s newest sci-fi series, was just released, and it’s missing that special something.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Don’t get me wrong, Lazarus looks very intriguing. The concept of a team having to track down a missing scientist who threatens the entire world’s population is incredibly engaging, and the eclectic cast of characters promises a wild ride. But, at least from the promotional material, Lazarus appears to be missing the unique vision that makes Watanabe’s work so unique, and that lies in its music.

MAPPA & Sunrise

Shinichiro Watanabe’s Lazarus Glimpse Lacks Its Own Musical Identity

When you think back to Samurai Champloo, Cowboy Bebop, or Space Dandy, what’s the first thing that comes to your mind? It’s not the animation, nor is it the story, or the action… it’s the music. Music is arguably the most defining characteristic of Watanabe’s work. Samurai Champloo and Cowboy Bebop feature two of the best soundtracks in the entirety of anime, with the former even helping to develop the lofi hip-hop genre.

When Spike Spiegel, Jet, and Faye Valentine were hunting down bounties, our speakers were filled with incredible jazz and funk music by the band SEATBELTS, who were formed to produce the show’s soundtrack. The music added another artistic layer to the breathtaking action and three-dimensional characters on-screen.

In the case of Samurai Champloo, its soundtrack has become somewhat of an online phenomenon. The OP, “Battlecry,” by Nujabes and Shing02 is often cited as one of the best anime openings of all time. Additionally, several songs from the soundtrack, including Nujabes’ “Aruarian Dance,” have become massive pop culture and meme hits online. Just like with Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo‘s soundtrack offers something unique and memorable while also perfectly fitting into the action on screen.

But, Lazarus has seemingly done away with that individuality. At least, from what we’ve seen in the promotional material, Lazarus lacks a distinct musical identity. The first teasers, released over a year ago, teased a potential synthwave soundtrack for the series. That would make the show audibly different and unique when compared to Watanabe’s past works, as synthwave is a genre he’s never dabbled in before. But, more recent teasers have also included some jazzier tracks which feel like they were ripped straight from Cowboy Bebop.

We will have to wait for Lazarus to be released before passing final judgment on the show’s musicality. But, given Watanabe’s reputation for being so heavily influenced by different genres, you’d have thought Adult Swim would have leaned into promoting the soundtrack for Lazarus.

Adult Swim

Who Is Producing Lazarus’ Soundtrack?

There is still hope that Lazarus will give Shinichiro Watanabe’s fans another great album to listen to. The show’s soundtrack is being produced by Kamasi Washington, a jazz saxophonist and music producer. Washington is also producing the show’s OP, “Vortex.” The latest trailer for Lazarus showed off some of Kamasi Washington’s work, and it shows a lot of promise for the series while also showing off the beautiful fight choreography by John Wick director Chad Stahelski. The show’s closing theme song, aptly titled “Lazarus,” has been performed by the UK rock band, The Boo Radleys — which adds another intriguing layer to Lazarus‘ musical identity.

I still have high hopes for Lazarus. After all, it’s not very often that Shinichiro Watanabe decides to bless us with a new series; the live-action Cowboy Bebop remake doesn’t count. Lazarus premieres on Adult Swim on April 5th at midnight. Are you excited for Lazarus?

Have you been obsessively rewatching Samurai Champloo, Cowboy Bebop, and Space Dandy to prepare for the new show? Let us know in the comments and follow Team Anime at ComicBook.com for more Lazarus updates.