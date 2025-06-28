Two Shonen Jump Series Confirm Disappointing Hiatus News

The world of Shonen Jump has been going through some big changes in recent years. Franchises like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen have released their final chapters while One Piece is setting the stage for the Straw Hat Pirates to do the same. With there now being a massive power vacuum in the printed publication, two big series that have been making a name for themselves have some bad news for readers. Oblivion Battery and Kindergarten Wars are taking a break but luckily, have shared when we can expect both franchises to make a comeback.

Oblivion Battery from creator Mikawa Eco announced that it will be taking a two-month hiatus, set to return on September 4th this fall. On the flip side, Kindergarten Wars will be on hiatus until late next month due to health issues surrounding creator You Chiba. Unlike the sports anime, Chiba’s manga will return with the start of its final saga, set to join the likes of My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen in bringing its tale to an end. Health issues remain a serious topic within the manga world, due to the rigorous schedule that creating these stories often requires. Fingers crossed that the manga artists find a work/life balance that can help them avoid any physical impact.

Why To Check Out Both Manga

If you want a refresher on the baseball anime series Oblivion Battery, here’s how Crunchyroll describes the series, “Star pitcher Haruka Kiyomine and skilled catcher Kei Kaname were an unstoppable duo—until Kei was hit with a curveball: amnesia. Now they have a second chance to play at a no-name high school with a team of past rivals. Can they overcome Kei’s memory loss and rekindle their baseball dreams? With hilarious hijinks and fierce competition, get ready for a strikeout.”

While Kindergarten Wars has yet to receive an anime adaptation, here’s how Shueisha describes the series that will most likely eventually hit the screen, “Rita is Convict No. 999, a former legendary assassin who now works at a kindergarten for the children of the world’s most powerful people. Her job is to protect the kids from the clutches of would-be assassins! But even with her overwhelming strength, Rita has one fatal flaw―she falls head over heels for good-looking men, even if they’re her enemies! Can she find the hottie soulmate of her dreams amid the chaos at the “world’s safest kindergarten”?

Simply making the cut to be a part of Weekly Shonen Jump doesn’t mean a series is safe from cancellation. As we have seen in recent years, several manga have had to end their stories prematurely, meaning that the possibility of them receiving an anime adaptation become that much less likely.

