Shonen Jump’s Next Big Icon Is Already Here

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has been going through some massive changes in the last couple of years, but luckily the famous magazine has already locked down its next big icon to lead the magazine into the future. The state of Shonen Jump has been put in question recently as while it has long running franchises like One Piece and Hunter x Hunter in its line up, the last couple of years saw some of its longest running series such as My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Undead Unluck coming to an end. So there’s a gap that needs to be filled now.

Shonen Jump is in desperate need of a new franchise to serve as the flagship alongside the likes of older series such as One Piece and newer hits like Kagurabachi, and it’s already looking like Osamu Nishi and Shiro Usazaki’s Ichi the Witch is going to be the perfect series to really capitalize on this need. But what’s really going to help launch this series into the stratosphere is a character that fans can really latch onto, and there’s already someone who can be that much needed icon with Desscaras, the Abyssal Witch.

Who Is Desscaras?

Ichi the Witch might only be 20 chapters in, but it’s already special within the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It’s hard to call the shot this early as the series is currently in the phase that any given week it could be cancelled for any surprise reason. But there’s something that feels like it already has made a big impact with just these 20 chapters alone. Not only is it boosted by art from Act-Age’s Shiro Usazaki, but it’s already introduced its own strongest character with a hilarious character dynamic that fans will want to see more of as immediately as possible.

Desscaras was introduced as the strongest witch in Ichi the Witch‘s world. Parallel to the way Satoru Gojo was introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen, Desscaras is teased to be the strongest witch with the most Majik tests cleared out of anyone in the world. Within these first 20 chapters as well, fans have gotten to see huge examples of that power in action to prove that the “strongest” is more than just a title. Serving as a mentor to the titular main character, Ichi, Desscaras will be steadily revealing more of her power. All the while having a nonplussed attitude about the whole situation, to the delight of fans.

Shonen Jump Needs Desscaras for Its Successful Future

With Shonen Jump already losing many of its icons like Gojo with the end of Jujutsu Kaisen, the magazine (and manga fans) are in desperate need for someone of that caliber to be drawn to. The magazine has a lot of standouts within it already, but Desscaras is seemingly finding a whole new realm of popularity outside of the series itself. From how popular she has been with fans, you’d think Ichi the Witch had way more chapters under its belt than it does now.

With only one physical volume available on shelves in Japan, Ichi the Witch has been selling out already. This proves how big of an impact it already has had early on, but it just needs one extra push. It’s going to be a huge manga release, but the real test will be within its first full year of publishing. Desscaras is going to be the best foot forward that will get fans interested in checking out the series, and will be even more of a hit if the series ever makes it to the anime stage. We’re already looking at the next big Shonen Jump icon.