Ichi The Witch Is Officially a Shonen Jump Flag Bearer for This Generation

Weekly Shonen Jump has seen the exit of some of its best and biggest in the past 5 years, and while many have been worried about which series will take over the mantle for the foreseeable future, it seems another series has risen through the ranks to become one of the cornerstones of the magazine that will lead this generation. Ichi the Witch has been very popular since it began, and alongside a few other series, it is being branded as one of the manga that will take over. Furthermore, it is the series whose growth is the most impressive.

The magazine has unveiled a Limited Digital Subscription campaign, allowing readers to get a reduced subscription for the first month, as well as multiple magazine backlogs and exclusive merchandise services. For this, a poster that contained 5 currently serialising manga was unveiled, and none other than Ichi the Witch, as well as One Piece, Kagurabachi, Blue Box, and Sakamoto Days made the cut. The recent fantasy manga being chosen to advertise and promote the magazine’s project is nothing but a good sign, as it shows that it is popular enough to entice users, and being grouped with hits like One Piece and Sakamoto Days is also great.

Ichi the Witch Deserves All The Recognition

Weekly Shonen Jump has launched a new 'Limited Digital Subscription' Campaign for the magazine.



Written by Osamu Nishi and illustrated by Shiro Usazaki, the manga revolves around a world where magical creatures called Majiks roam, and only women are believed to have the power to become witches by defeating these beasts and undergoing a special trial. But everything changes when Ichi, a young hunter from Druid Mountain, defeats a Majik and becomes the first male witch. As witches must hunt to claim their magic, Ichi’s emergence threatens to upend the entire magical order. Amid a deadly clash between the terrifying king of magic and the strongest witch, Ichi steps in—unaware his presence will reshape the fate of this magic-hunting world.

While Ichi the Witch did definitely benefit from the name of the artist who illustrated Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, the manga’s popularity is definitely astonishing and very fast. Already selling 50k copies in the first week of volume releases, the manga is ripe for an anime adaptation that would help it hit its potential to be one of this decade’s biggest manga, alongside Kagurabachi, which is also rumored to have an anime in the works. With My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Haikyuu!! leaving massive holes, it seems they are about to be filled by some very exciting series.