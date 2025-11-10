Shonen Jump Cancels Its Weirdest Series in Just a Year

Launched in 2014, Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ is a globally famous digital platform that has included some of the most renowned manga series ever since, including Dandadan, Spy x Family, Kaiju No. 8, and many more. As the most famous demographic across the globe, Shonen by far has the toughest competition in the industry, so it’s no doubt that Shonen Jump+ gets to serialize the most promising series. Of course, not every series makes the cut and fails to pull a large audience for any number of reasons. Depending on the potential of a series, the platform gives it a chance to perform better to avoid getting axed. Some series get discontinued before even releasing 19 chapters, while others are serialized for over a year before Shueisha decides to cancel them. While the popularity of the Shonen demographic as a whole only keeps rising, the same can’t be said about gag humor series, especially in the global market.

In Japan, these series are still somewhat famous, but they don’t often reach greater heights anymore. Shonen Jump+ began serializing an action-adventure series titled Bouken ni Iku Fuku ga Nai, which roughly translates to I Have No Clothes to Go on an Adventure. Since the manga isn’t easily available to read internationally, @WSJ_manga on X, a famous account sharing all kinds of updates regarding Shonen Jump series, confirms the series has ended with just 50 chapters. Shueisha almost never officially announces that it’s canceling a series due to low viewership, but whenever a series reaches a rushed conclusion in about a year or so, readers immediately know the reason behind it.

What Is the Plot of Bouken ni Iku Fuku ga Nai?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story centers around Eric, the hero, who often saves villages from demon attacks with his exceptional strength. He is so powerful that the durability of his armor and equipment can’t keep up, leaving him completely exposed after each battle. Tailor Rose, a small clothing store tucked away in the corner of the southern city of Jasuko, in Aeon Kingdom, is being run by Rose, a demi-human, who often makes clothes for adventurers. Her clientele also includes demi-humans like her, including beastfolk, elves, fairies, and more. Rose wishes her brand to become world famous, so she continues to work towards her goal. However, she is appalled when Eric arrives at her store completely naked and attacks him before figuring out his true identity.

She also learns that he is working hard to defeat the Demon King, but it’s impossible for his clothes to withstand this training. Although he covers a part of himself using magic, it’s not nearly enough to live ordinarily among other people. Accepting the challenge, Rose embarks on a journey with him to find materials for a perfect armor that could withstand even Eric’s extraordinary strength. But that’s a lot easier said than done when even the toughest fabric is useless in front of him.

