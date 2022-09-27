Me & Roboco Anime Reveals Release Date With New Poster

Me & Roboco is the next of the many Shonen Jump franchises to be getting its full anime due in the near future, and the anime has revealed just how soon of a debut it will actually have with the first poster teasing fans about what to expect next! You might have noticed how many of the more recent hits from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and Jump+ app have been getting their full anime adaptation debuts recently, and now the next one is getting ready for its premiere. Then again, it's going to be a much sooner premiere than fans might have expected.

Previously announced to be in the works earlier this Spring, it turns out Me & Roboco is going to premiere much sooner than you might think. Hitting screens on December 4th, the anime taking on Shuhei Miyazaki's original manga series is actually going to be a series where the episodes are only five minutes long. It makes sense for the wacky parody manga series, and fans can see just a little of what to expect from its full anime premiere with the first poster highlighting the main duo at the center of it all. Check it out below:

Me & Roboco's anime debut will be directed by Akitaro Daichi for Studio Gallop. Michihiro Sato will be serving as assistant director, Sayuri Ooba will be handling the series scripts, Yuko Ebara will be designing the characters, Yoshihiro Sato is designing the props, Manami Koyama will be serving as art director, Ayami Minowa will be color key designer, Rena Tanimoto is the director of photography, Masafumi Kajino will be the editor, and Kazuya Tanaka will be the sound director.

There's no international release confirmed for the new anime yet, so if you wanted to check out the series to get an idea of what to expect when the anime premieres, Me & Roboco's manga can be currently found on Shueisha's Manga PLUS and Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump libraries. They tease the series as such, "In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!"

Are you surprised to see Me & Roboco making its anime debut so soon, and with five minute episodes? Will you be checking it out when you have the chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!