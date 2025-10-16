Shonen Jump Just Cancelled Another Series Before It Even Got a Chance

Weekly Shonen Jump has seen some of its biggest series ending in recent years. My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen are two prime examples, with series like One Piece and Black Clover prepping the stage for their grand finales. Thanks to this fact, many new series are vying to fill the power vacuum left by finished series, but this fact doesn’t save everything from getting the axe. Shonen Jump hasn’t been shy when it comes to bringing some of its new series to an end, and unfortunately, fans of Kaedegami are forced to say goodbye to the fledgling series this week.

For those who might not be familiar with Kaedegami, the shonen series first began in June of this year from creator Jun Harukawa. Previously, the mangaka had brought to life series such as What a Tremendous Numinose, Kohitsuji Tora o Nasu, and Hakai Sareta Gensupu. Set to end with its seventeenth chapter, the story of Kou and his monster-centric world barely had the opportunity to set up much of an opening arc, let alone set the stage for its ending. Needless to say, with the series set to release its final chapter on Viz Media in a few days, following the release in Japan earlier, the chances of this Shonen Jump series receiving an anime adaptation of its own seem highly unlikely.

Say Goodbye To Shonen

When it comes to whether or not Shonen Jump will cancel a series, there are quite a few mitigating factors to keep in mind. While sales and low readership numbers are taken into account, Shueisha does have the benefit of receiving commentary directly from the readership. On a weekly basis, Weekly Shonen Jump will have rankings that are selected by fans when it comes to which series they are reading the most, and it appears as though Kaedegami simply didn’t foster enough of a following to continue. Kou’s manga is far from the only series that didn’t continue, as series like Embers, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, and MamaYuyu were shelved.

Still, there might be reason to hope that Kaedegami will get the anime adaptation treatment if another canceled series is any indication. Super Psychic Policeman Chojo was canceled in Weekly Shonen Jump with little over one year of stories to its name, but despite this fact, Studio Arvo Animation is releasing an anime series based on the titular character next year. As of the writing of this article, we have yet to see if the anime studio will create new stories to bolster the psychic cop’s story.

If you do want to check out Kaedegami despite its cancellation, the entirety of the series, minus the upcoming last chapter release, is available to read on Viz Media’s website. Here’s how the publisher describes the short-lived manga: “Abandoned as a child, Kou agrees to be possessed by the monster that raised him in order to help her recover what she’s lost.”

What do you think of this major Shonen Jump cancellation?

Via WSJ_Manga