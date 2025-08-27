Shonen Jump’s Wave of Manga Cancellations Hits Two More Series

Launched in 2014, Shonen Jump+ is Shueisha’s official manga platform known for serializing original shonen series alongside catering to other manga demographics. Most of the series at this point are globally renowned, such as Dandadan, Kaiju No.8, Spy x Family, and many more. Although several Shonen Jump+ series are available on Manga Plus, the official app and website for Jump+, which is primarily available in Japan, has a plethora of manga series unavailable elsewhere. Since there are so many options for readers to choose from, a lot of the series don’t get the attention they deserve. Series that aren’t performing well take up slots and incur losses to the publisher when the volumes get printed.

This results in the series being discontinued abruptly, though unofficially, while some just reach their natural conclusion sooner than expected. Just this year, the platform has concluded over 40 series, most of which are available in Japan. However, the purge is far from over since @WSJ_manga on X, a famous account known for sharing all Shonen Jump news, just confirmed that two more series are ending next week. One of them is More than Lovers, Less than Friends by Yatoyato, which is ending after four years with its 100th chapter. However, the other series, Love is Overkill by Astra Ashima, is being cancelled on the same day with its Chapter 17 on September 1st, 2025, which is available on Manga Plus.

Manga Cancellations Are More Rampant Than Ever

The age of long-running Shonen series has passed, giving way to a new era of shorter works that are more engaging and draw more readers who aren’t willing to commit to several hundred or even a thousand chapters. Furthermore, with shorter series and a global increase in manga readers, the competition is intense, and Shueisha won’t wait around a few extra months to axe a series that’s making them lose money. With the digitalization of manga and the word of new series being discussed on social media, the initial few weeks are extremely crucial to determine if they will be a success or not.

That is especially tough for new mangaka who can’t draw readers in by using the popularity of their previous works. Furthermore, the manga industry is especially tough on the creator since they have to deal with a ton of workload at the expense of their own health. Almost all the famous creators are suffering from some kind of ailment due to overworking, which is concerning on a lot of levels.

So, it’s considerably better if they decide to conclude a series after a few years and take a break for a while before returning with another banger. This is exactly what Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator, Gege Akutami, is planning to do. However, not everyone wants to return to the industry even after releasing a hit show. For example, Demon Slayer’s creator, Koyoharu Gotouge, hasn’t announced any new manga after the series’ ending five years ago.

