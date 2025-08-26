After 40 Years, Classic Shonen Jump Heist Anime Drops Revival Release Date (& New Trailer)

Disney+ of Japan has shared a new trailer and poster for the highly anticipated Cat’s Eye anime adaptation. The new show is an adaptation of the Shonen Jump classic from 1981 and will be the first full-length animated Cat’s Eye series since 1985. The trailer, poster, and new website revealed that the new Cat’s Eye anime will premiere on September 26th. The latest poster features the three main heroines striking a pose over Tokyo, while the character Tosio runs in the corner. The trailer spotlighted more of the fun action the series is known for, including the female leads escaping from the authorities.

A Japanese website for the series has launched today, featuring promo images, synopsis, staff details, trailers, and character bios. Liden Films will produce and animate the new Cat’s Eye anime. The studio is best known for its work in the 2016 version of Berserk, which featured a blend of 3D models and 2D animation. A similar animation style is on display within Cat’s Eye, but it is much more refined and clean. Liden has also worked on Tokyo Revengers, Goblin Slayer, and the Rurouni Kenshin remake. Cat’s Eye will stream exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+’s Cat’s Eye shouldn’t be confused with the live-action, French adaptation of the manga streaming on Amazon Prime. The French Cat’s Eye drama show premiered internationally on Amazon Prime Video in November 2024, airing eight episodes, and was renewed for a second season. Before Liden’s Cat’s Eye adaptation, there were two other Cat’s Eye anime released in the 80s. The first Cat’s Eye anime ran from 1983 to 1984, while the follow-up, Cat’s Eye 2, ran from 1984 to 1985. The franchise continues to endure, having released a 1997 Japanese live-action film and a crossover movie with Lupin the III called Lupin the 3rd vs. Cat’s Eye in 2023 that streamed on Amazon Prime.

The original Cat’s Eye manga was written and drawn by Tsukasa Hojo, a manga artist best known for his work with City Hunter and Angel Heart. The series stars a trio of sisters who run the Cat’s Eye cafe in Tokyo and live a double life as extravagant art thieves, stealing priceless art that once belonged to their missing father. Middle Sister Hitomi Kisugi serves as the de facto lead of the story, leaving behind a cat’s eye-calling card for the police to investigate. The original manga and anime had a love interest for Hitomi, a police officer who trailed after the exploits of the Cat’s Eye thieves. He never puts together the connection between the Kisugi sisters and the thieves. The Cat’s Eye manga was also somewhat unorthodox by having three female protagonists for an adventure series, which wasn’t common at the time, with Shonen Jump readers used to their stories starring predominantly male heroes.

Image Courtesy of Disney/Liden Films

The leads of the new show, Hitomi, Rui, and Ai, will be voiced by Mikako Komatsu, Ami Koshimizu, and Yumiri Hanamori, respectively. Voice actor Takuya Sato will voice Toshio Utsumi, Hitomi’s love interest and eventual fiancé. The series is known for its light-hearted and joyful tone. The new Cat’s Eye website for the show also revealed that actors Yoko Hikasa and Katsuyuki Konishi will be joining the series as Mitsuko Asaya and Masato Kamiya, respectively.

Excited for the new Cat’s Eye anime? Comment below on how you feel about this new heist anime and if you think Liden is a good choice to adapt this classic Shonen Jump series.