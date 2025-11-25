Shonen Jump Fans Are Very Worried These Two Hits Will Get Cancelled Soon

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump just might be getting ready to cancel two more manga series very soon, and fans are worried as two franchises are seemingly winding up for their finales. Shonen Jump has gone through a ton of changes over the course of the past year. Initially kicking off with the end of two of its longer running works, Mission: Yozakura Family and Undead Unluck, ten other series ended up being cancelled through the course of the year as the magazine continues to try and find its next big hit. And it seems like more axes are coming down the pipeline soon.

Shonen Jump is brutal when it comes to its competitive nature, and series often get cancelled before they even reach the 20 chapter mark. But even if they make it beyond that point, a series is in danger of cancellation throughout basically its entire first year of serialization. An axe can come for a series at any time, but fans are worried that Harukaze Mound and Otr of the Flame‘s endings might be coming sooner rather than later even if they crossed over the 20 chapter mark.

What’s Going on With Harukaze Mound?

Despite already making it to 23 chapters, Togo Goto and Kento Matsuura’s Harukaze Mound seems in danger of cancellation. Not only is it apparently not doing well on shelves in Japan, but the latest chapters have seemingly increased their pace. While major baseball games took at least a couple of chapters to introduce new players or techniques, the series has seemingly skipped one over entirely with the latest chapter. Given that it was also the very important debut match of a big tournament, it just didn’t really get any time at all.

These creators have unfortunately been cancelled within Shonen Jump before with their previous manga effort, and fans are worried the same is happening here. When a series starts to speed up in the way these latest chapters have done, it’s usually a sign that the creator has gotten the signal to wrap things up as best as they can before their forced final chapter on a certain date. And compared to the meticulous way it had been building its story before, it’s latest more sloppy effort might also indicate it won’t make it far into 2026 as more series start their own runs.

What’s Going on With Otr of the Flame?

Otr of the Flame is pretty much in the same boat. Creator Yuki Kawaguchi also has had a previous series cancelled with the magazine, and their follow up effort hasn’t been doing well on shelves either. With a little under 30 chapters so far, it’s also in the danger range that seems more apparent with the new chapter giving Otr a brand new form. A form that not only unites him with the Flame Spirit (a journey that might have taken longer under different circumstances), but also sees Otr noting how much he’s grown so far.

Otr certainly has done quite a lot since the beginning of the series, but the chapter reads as if all of these reveals have come after a much longer adventure where we got to see him grow into the hero he’s going to be. But as it stands, it just seems like it’s trying to find a place to come to an end in as satisfying of a way as possible. It’s yet to be revealed whether or not these two series are actually in trouble, but fans should keep an eye on them just in case.

