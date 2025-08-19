Quirky Shonen Jump Fantasy Anime Returns for Season 2 With New Trailer: Watch

Do you like delicious food? Cute baby animals? Perhaps a nice relaxing bath after a long day? “Don’t threaten me with a good time” is not just this series’ bread and butter as its premise, but a sentiment audiences can expect from watching such a cute and enjoyably refreshing take on the classic trope of a princess being captured by a monstrous enemy. And with a Season 2 announced, there’s even more fun to be had with this tortuously enjoyable series adapted from the quirky Shonen Jump+ manga!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the news of a new season in the works to be aired in January of 2026 may seem as though the debut is still a ways away, a new trailer has dropped! But while the trailer has been revealed, there are still many questions yet to be answered. How much fun can being imprisoned in a demon dungeon really be? What tortures lie in wait for the princess next? Will she be able to resist the new enticing tortures in the next season of ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess?

The Best Kind of Torture

images courtesy of Pine Jam

The Royal Empire’s princess has been captured! Holding imperative secrets as commander of the Imperial Army’s Third Legion, the princess, along with her sentient sword, Ex, is now held prisoner by the very enemy she previously remained victorious against: the Hellhorde. Confined to the dungeons, the demons endeavor to learn the secrets to dominating the battlefield by interrogating the princess through unimaginable torture — tasty food, affable friendships, cute animals, and fun activities. While the princess had lived her life free of indulgences to toughen her up, such temptations may just be her downfall.

After the first 12-episode first season debuted in 2024, studio Pine Jam is back to bring fans Season 2 of ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess! Adapted from the ongoing 17-volume manga of the same name written by Robinson Haruhara and illustrated by Hirakei, you won’t want to miss more of this gourmet fantasy comedy. But with torture tactics both new and reliably returning, will the princess ever overcome such temptations? The wait may be just as much torture as the princess herself faces in the next season of ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess!

Are you excited for the next installment of ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess? Let us know in the comments what tortures you think the princess may have yet to endure!