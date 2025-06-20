Workplace Torture Comedy Anime Reveals New Trailer With Release Date Window

While ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess is a bit of a red herring as for the “torture” part, Goumon Baito-kun no Nichijou, or The Daily Life of a Torture Part-Timer, as a slightly dark work comedy, may be a bit more genuine with its title. Created by mangaka Tsugumi Yawora in 2022, the 5 volume web manga serialized on Hakusensha’s Manga Park and Young Animal Web is now getting its own anime! If, for whatever reason, you crave a series about eccentric work-from-home torturers, that’s a pretty niche and strange compulsion, but also, this is oddly the anime made just for you!

While some prefer anime with adult protagonists in a workplace setting for more of a relatable vibe for the older working otaku out there, this workplace adult comedy slice-of-life puts a bit twist on what is considered office work. Announcing its confirmed scheduled debut for Winter 2026, Goumon Baito-kun no Nichijou has released a new trailer introducing the eccentric torturers on staff and their excitement to begin work. Getting to know their new part-time coworkers, the four break the ice by asking what their favorite tools are, what methods they should use, and offering to take a turn at the task at hand.

A Cozy Torture Comedy?

In a society where killing and torture aren’t just legalized, but part of normal, daily life, Sero (voiced by Shunichi Toki), a part-time employee, enjoys his job working for a torture company. Alongside his senior colleague, Siu (Takuma Terashima), who is renowned and admired for his own work, the two welcome aboard a couple of promising new part-timers to their team: Mike (Takuma Nagatsuka), a cute, energetic hard worker and Hugh (Yohei Azakami), a serious but kind-hearted college student. With the peculiar mix of eccentric staff and a gruesome yet easy-going workplace, these artisans of torment bring a relaxed and friendly enthusiasm to their work-from-home trade. With cameos by other amicable and reliable specialists such as a junk dealer, a cleaner, and a hitman, “every day with these unique colleagues is surprisingly comfortable.”

And, with as cheerful and pleasant as the staff seem to be despite their grisly duties, fret not, their employer, Spiritus Co., Ltd., doesn’t just torture anyone. In fact, the company is one of the leading white-collar companies in the industry that only targets those deemed execrable to society. So at least there’s a bit of principle to the otherwise odious occupation. But perhaps there are plenty of employees out there in the real world who already consider the throes of the economy and the workplace to already be torture — this series just takes the metaphor a bit more literally.

