The Simpsons Brings Back Its Best Songs With Epic Remix

The Simpsons is finally back with new episodes this year for Season 36 of the long running animated series, and the newest episode has brought back the series’ best songs with a cool new remix. The Simpsons Season 36 kicked off the animated series’ 35th anniversary celebration last year, so fans had eagerly been waiting for it to return for its midseason premiere all through 2025 so far. While there was a lot more waiting for these new episodes than some fans might have been hoping for when the new year began, The Simpsons is already proving that the wait for these episodes was worth it.

The Simpsons Season 36 kicked off the second half of its episodes this past weekend with a brand new episode all about Homer and Ned’s friendship falling apart, and what helped this happen was Homer pushing Bart to become a DJ. This results in Bart having quite a lot of fun with the idea, and the team behind the series did as well as they debuted a special remix of the series’ best songs during the ending credits for the episode. You can check it out in action with the video released by Fox’s Animation Domination block above.

The Simpsons Brings Back Its Best Songs

In a special mash up remix produced by The Hood Internet on YouTube, The Simpsons Season 36 brings together not only its most memorable musical moments like the Planet of the Apes musical or Mr. Burns’ “See My Vest,” but also some of the less memorable songs from across the series like Homer’s brief “shaving my shoulders” song that won’t be as sung as much as the others, or newer hits like the song sung for Larry the Barfly after he was killed off in the Season 35 episode, “Cremains of the Day.” It’s a wide reaching remix that shows just how many songs there have really been over the years.

The coolest addition to this remix, however, is “Do the Bartman.” While this song was never featured in the animated series itself, it’s likely the most famous song in The Simpsons’ history. This song not only had input from pop superstar Michael Jackson (anonymously at the time because he was such a fan), but also went on to even have some radio play in the United States before charting around the world. It was bigger than The Simpsons at one point, and the series never quite got to that point with its music again.

What Actually Happens in The Episode?

The Simpsons Season 36 kicked off its midseason with the premiere episode, “The Flandshees of Innersimpson.” The 12th episode of the season thus far, it begins with Homer being inspired by a series of billboards showcasing popular DJs making a lot of money for their fathers. With this, Homer then pushes Bart to be a DJ too and Bart even enjoys this for a while as he starts to have a good string of nights. But it doesn’t last as his treehouse club is torn apart when he causes a riot by never dropping a beat.

The real meat of the episode is between Homer and Ned, however, as Flanders is so angry by all these developments that he refuses to talk to Homer ever again. After spending months apart not talking with one another, the two end up having such a destructive fight that they are sentenced to couples counseling. After taking some LSD, the two figure out that they basically complete one another through their long term friendship/secret enemy relationship after all these years.