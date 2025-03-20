It Just Got Way Easier to Watch SK8 The Infinity’s New OVA

Though fans may most commonly associate Studio Bones with big shonen hits like My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100, one of the studio’s underrated gems is actually an original sports anime, SK8 the Infinity. Created by Bones and Hiroko Utsumi, who is best known for directing beloved series like Free! and Banana Fish, SK8 the Infinity took fans by storm back in 2021 with its vibrant, exciting take on skateboarding, and after four long years, the series has finally returned with a new OVA, which is finally streaming on Crunchyroll.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First announced in August 2022, along with the announcement of Season 2, SK8 the Infinity’s new 25-minute OVA titled “EXTRA PART” finally made its way to Crunchyroll on March 19th, 2025, the same day as the Blu-ray release. The OVA was screened in theatres across Japan on January 24th, 2025, leaving fans of the series across the world desperately waiting for its release on streaming. Fortunately, the wait is finally over as the OVA has at long last made its way to Crunchyroll. That said, there is still no update on Season 2, which was announced in 2022, along with the new OVA.

Play video

SK8 the Infinity Releases Adorable New OVA on Crunchyroll

The new highly anticipated OVA is split into four short stories following various members of SK8 the Infinity‘s charming ensemble cast. The first short story is titled, “The Rain and a Cat, Soda Ice Cream from the Convenience Store” and follows Reki, Langa, and Miya as their plans to skate at the the park are disrupted by an unexpected storm, leading to the trio deciding to bide their time at Reki’s place playing a card game.

Meanwhile, the second short story, “Becoming Really Serious About Things” is one for the MatchaBlossom fans, following Kaoru and Kojiro during their high school days with plenty of the banter that fans know and love from SK8 the Infinity. The third part of the OVA is titled “Morning Routine” and follows Shindo, or Adam, and his everyday life with Tadashi as his secretary, while the fourth short story, “Hiromi, Do Your Best!” details more of Shadow’s double-life as a florist by day and flashy anti-hero by night. Evidently, SK8 the Infinity’s new OVA is all for fans of the series and its lovable cast, and hopefully, the positive reception to the new OVA urges Studio Bones to hurry it up with Season 2 as well.

H/T: Crunchyroll