New Slam Dunk Movie Drops First Trailer

Slam Dunk has been quiet for a few years now, but that isn't stopping the anime from launching its own comeback. Back in 2021, word went live that creator Takehiko Inoue was ready to bring the sports series back to its glory days, and it would do so with a new film. Now, the first teaser trailer for Slam Dunk's comeback is here, and it brings our favorite players back to the court.

As you can see below, the clip is short but highlights the original stars of Slam Dunk. The film, which is titled The First Slam Dunk, will see Inoue act as its writer and director. Yasuyuki Ebara was brought in to design characters for the feature, and Japan plans to welcome the film to theaters this December.

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Movie Teaser PV. pic.twitter.com/PuAkI4umQh — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) July 7, 2022

Of course, this is not the first movie Slam Dunk has received. Back in 1994, a series of films were produced by Toei Animation. Four movies in total were released with the last going live in June 1995. Now, Inoue is ready to bring the series back for another big-screen outing, and it will give a new generation the chance to discover what makes Slam Dunk so iconic.

Want to know more about Slam Dunk? You can read up on its official synopsis here for all the details: "Sakuragi Hanamichi is a junior high punk used to getting into fights and being rejected by girls but upon entering high school he meets the girl of his dreams, Haruko Akagi. He will do anything in order to win her heart including joining the school basketball team that is aiming to conquer the nation led by Haruko's brother. The problem is that Sakuragi has never played basketball before and a freshman sensation is stealing the spotlight and Haruko's affection from him."

What do you think of this first look at Slam Dunk's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.