Slam Dunk Movie Sets Release Window With New Poster

Slam Dunk has dropped a cool new poster teasing its new comeback movie! Older anime fans might have noticed how in recent years many classic manga properties have returned for new projects and specials, and the extent of the series that have returned thus far has wildly varied in terms of what actually comes back. The biggest surprise of these comebacks was the announcement that Slam Dunk creator Takahiko Inoue is returning to the franchise after a long way away for a new movie project together with Toei Animation. Currently scheduled for a release next year, very little is unfortunately known about the new movie.

While it had originally slated a 2022 release in theaters in Japan when it was first announced, the official website for Slam Dunk’s movie has been launched in multiple languages as part of the Jump Festa 2022 celebrations. This new website not only released a new teaser visual with the words “Just because I didn’t want to lose,” but also confirmed that the new movie is currently aiming for a Fall 2022 release in Japan. You can check out the new teaser poster below from the Slam Dunk movie’s official Twitter account:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/movie_slamdunk/status/1472043562443640832?s=20

Series creator Takehiko Inoue will be writing and directing the film himself for Toei Animation. He’ll be joined on the staff with the likes of Yasuyuki Ebara as character designer and animation director, Daiki Nakazawa as CG director, Yuta Ogura as CG producer, Kazuo Ogura as art director, Yota Tsuruoka and Koji Kasamatsu as sound directors, and Katsuhiko Kitada, Naoki Miyahara, Toshio Ohashi, and Yu Kamatani technical directors. Unfortunately there has yet to be any word on an international release just yet, but the main website releasing in multiple languages right off the bat is a sign in a good direction.

If you wanted to check out the original 101 episode run of the Slam Dunk anime produced by Toei Animation, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, “Hanamichi Sakuragi, an entering freshman at Shohoku High, holds a record for being rejected by 50 girls during middle school. Ever since the last girl turned him down for a guy on the basketball team, Sakuragi’s been traumatized by the sport.” But what do you think? Are you excited for Slam Dunk to make its comeback with a new movie? What are you hoping to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!