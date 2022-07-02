Slam Dunk Movie Teases Trailer Drop With New Poster

Slam Dunk is coming back this year with a brand new movie, and it's teasing the drop of its very first trailer with a new poster hyping up its release overseas later this year! Fans might have noticed how a bunch of classic anime and manga franchises return with new projects in the last few years, and Takehiko Inoue's Slam Dunk franchise is the next one up. Returning this year with a brand new movie, it's getting ready for its debut by revealing some very crucial details. Now it has revealed that the new movie will officially retitled The First Slam Dunk.

The First Slam Dunk has been set for a release throughout theaters in Japan beginning on December 3rd. While there has yet to be any word on a potential international release for the new movie, The First Slam Dunk has revealed a new poster to help tease the full release. Not only that, but it has also announced that fans can expect to see the new trailer for the movie on the film's official YouTube page on July 7th. Given that we've only had teasers up until now, this will be the first full look at what to expect from the new feature.

The current staff set for The First Slam Dunk include original series creator Takehiko Inoue, who will be writing and directing the film himself for Toei Animation. He'll be joined on the staff with the likes of Yasuyuki Ebara as character designer and animation director, Daiki Nakazawa as CG director, Yuta Ogura as CG producer, Kazuo Ogura as art director, Yota Tsuruoka and Koji Kasamatsu as sound directors, and Katsuhiko Kitada, Naoki Miyahara, Toshio Ohashi, and Yu Kamatani technical directors

If you wanted to check out the original 101 episode run of the Slam Dunk anime produced by Toei Animation, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, "Hanamichi Sakuragi, an entering freshman at Shohoku High, holds a record for being rejected by 50 girls during middle school. Ever since the last girl turned him down for a guy on the basketball team, Sakuragi's been traumatized by the sport.

Are you excited to see Slam Dunk come back with a brand new movie? What are you hoping to see in The First Slam Dunk when it hits? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!