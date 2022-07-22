Smiling Friends Will Return With a New Special This Summer

Smiling Friends has become one of the biggest new series to arrive on Adult Swim, with the surreal story following the titular characters as they attempt to put smiles on the faces of their clients by any means necessary. With the success of the first season, a second season has already been confirmed, though fans won't have to wait much longer for a new adventure following the likes of Charlie and Pim as a new television special is set to arrive much sooner than you might expect.

So far, there have been eight episodes of Smiling Friends total, with the pilot episode actually arriving years before the full series would land on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim. First debuting on April Fool's Day 2020, the initial premiere episode did a fantastic job of introducing the surreal world of Pim and Charlie as they worked to save the life of a man that had to be talked back from the edge. It's clear that the series which spawned from the minds of creators Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack has struck a chord with animation fans looking for a hilarious, surreal comedy.

The official synopsis of Smiling Friends Go To Brazil!, which will debut on August 7th on HBO Max, reads as such:

"The Smiling Friends finally get to relax in a beautiful Brazilian beach town; Pim works on his novel; Charlie binges a load of torrent shows on his portable hard drive; Alan and Glep enjoy some long-awaited chill-out time at the beach."

Smiling Friends isn't the only series on Adult Swim that made a comeback this summer, with Genndy Tartakovsky's prehistoric series, Primal, recently releasing the first two episodes of its second season on HBO Max. The Cartoon Network programming block is also planning to bring back Rick And Morty for the beloved franchise's sixth season, though details regarding a specific release date for the Smith Family are still few and far between at this point.

Are you excited to see Charlie, Pim, and their fellow employees at Smiling Friends making a comeback this summer? When do you think we'll see season two of the surreal series arrive on Adult Swim? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.