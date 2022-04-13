Adult Swim Honors Gilbert Gottfried With Smiling Friends Cameo Tribute

Adult Swim is paying tribute to Gilbert Gottfried by highlighting the comedian’s surprise cameo in Smiling Friends’ season one finale! The world was taken by surprise when it was announced that famous actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried had unfortunately passed at the age of 67. Gottfried not only had a long running career on the screen, but also notably provided his voice to a number of surprise cameos over the years. He even most recently made his way to Adult Swim with the season finale of Smiling Friends, which introduced him to the series in one of the most surprising cameos in the series overall.

Smiling Friends already made major waves with fans with not only all of the voice actor cameos from popular Internet animators, comedians, and more, but the final episode of the debut season (“Charlie Dies and Doesn’t Come Back”) really got fans by surprise when Charlie was saved from the devil by God, who was voiced by Gottfried. It served as the final major cameo for the season overall, and will now unfortunately go down as one of the comedian’s final roles overall. You can see the scene in its entirety below as shared by Adult Swim:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/adultswim/status/1514002852619902997?s=20&t=AZ-vSDUOS2tNiWyv9iwncg

Created by Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, Smiling Friends has been one of the most successful debuts for Adult Swim in recent memory. Gottfried’s cameo in the debut season’s final episode was one of the biggest moments from the series overall, and even more so as he showed up as the voice of God. It’s just one of the many reasons fans have flocked to the series, so If you wanted to check it out for yourself, Smiling Friends is now streaming on HBO Max.

The series has been confirmed to be returning for a second season in the future as well. There has yet to be a release date set for the new episodes, but Adult Swim officially describes the series as such, “Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated series is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio.”

What do you think? How did you like Gilbert Gottfried’s cameo in Smiling Friends? What are some of your favorite voice roles from the comedian over the years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!