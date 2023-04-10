Solo Leveling Sequel Debuts With 100+ Chapters

Solo Leveling has officially returned with a new sequel series, and it has made its debut with a surprising drop of over 100 chapters of the new sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. The massively popular Webtoon from South Korea from Chugong and Dubu wrapped up its run back in 2021, and although the original illustrator behind it all has passed away since then, Solo Leveling is returning with a huge new sequel. After being announced to be in the works earlier this Spring, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has made a massive debut with a surprise drop of a huge load of new chapters.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has officially made its debut with KakaoPage, and while the Webtoon is currently only available in its original Korean format, it's a massive debut with over 105 chapters as of this writing. It's yet to be revealed when an international release of the new Solo Leveling sequel will hit virtual shelves around the world, but you can check out the teaser trailer celebrating Solo Leveling: Ragnarok's official Webtoon debut below:

What's Next for Solo Leveling?

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok picks up its story with a new main character, Sung Suho, who is the son of the main character from the first series, Sung Jinwoo. The original Solo Leveling Webtoon might have ended, but the franchise is planning to make its official anime debut later this year. Scheduled for a release next January as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, Shunsuke Nakashige serving as the main director for A-1 Pictures. Joining him are Noboru Kimura as the head writer, Tomoko Sudo as the character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano as the composer.

The Solo Leveling anime will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits, and they begin to tease it as such, "It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.' Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates."

The synopsis continues with, "In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

How do you feel about Solo Leveling coming back for a new sequel? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!