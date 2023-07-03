Solo Leveling Shares New Trailer: Watch

Solo Leveling is getting ready to make its highly anticipated anime debut, and now fans have gotten a fresh look at what to expect from the new Solo Leveling anime with a new trailer showing it off! Fans might have seen a number of Webtoon projects getting their own anime adaptations in the last few years, but there are still a few that fans are asking for. One of the biggest requests is for Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling, which is finally going to get an anime adaptation of its own after years of fans hyping up the action from the original webcomic release.

Solo Leveling is currently slated for a release this coming Winter (which likely puts it near the January 2024 release window), and that also means there have been unfortunately few reveals as to how the new anime looks in motion. Thankfully that's all changed as part of Crunchyroll's big reveals during Anime Expo 2023 was a new trailer for the upcoming Solo Leveling anime. You can check out the new trailer for the big anime release below:

How to Watch Solo Leveling Anime

Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige at A-1 Pictures with Nobura Kimura serving as head writer, Tomoko Sudo as character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music, Solo Leveling is currently scheduled for a Winter 2024 premiere with Crunchyroll streaming the new anime as soon as it launches. Crunchyroll begins to tease Solo Leveling as such, "It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.' Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates."

The synopsis continues with, "In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

