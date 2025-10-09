Solo Leveling Creator Shares Promising Update on a Sequel

Long before its anime debut in 2024, Solo Leveling was already one of the most globally famous series as a web novel and manhwa, amassing billions of views and creating a cultural phenomenon. So, it goes without saying that the anime would also be a smashing hit. The first two seasons, which were released in 2024 and 2025, broke streaming records on Crunchyroll, further skyrocketing the franchise’s popularity. The first season even dominated the Crunchyroll Awards this year thanks to public votes. The second season has only adapted the story up to the Jeju Island Arc, and things will only get more intense in the third season.

Unfortunately, even though several months have passed since Season 2 concluded, A-1 Pictures has yet to officially announce a third season. Considering the series’ popularity, there’s no doubt that Season 3 will eventually be released, but fans might have to wait longer than before. After the original novel’s ending, another author who went by the pen name Daul released Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, which was also adapted into a manhwa last year. The series is widely accepted as the sequel to the original novel, but Chugong slammed those claims.

Solo Leveling Creator Doesn’t Accept Ragnarok As a Sequel

Image Courtesy of Kakaopage

Chugong gave an interview to LitRes (Литрес), the largest digital and audiobook service in Russia, and talked about the series’ ending as well as Ragnarok. @SoloLevelingGuy on X, a famous fan account, shared an English translation of the original interview, where we learn that the author was asked about the continuation of the story in Ragnarok.

However, Chugong shared, “Ragnarok was a spin-off created for fanservice. I was curious to see how another author would write Solo Leveling. This story is part of the Solo Leveling universe, but it isn’t a direct continuation of the main plot. It’s more like one of many possible scenarios — similar to Marvel’s parallel universes.”

The author also added, “And of course, I’m also considering the possibility of writing a sequel myself.” Ragnarok follows Jinwoo’s son, Suho, whose powers were initially sealed but later resurfaced, and now he must face new challenges from cosmic beings to keep the world safe. The story continues in such a way that it was believed to be an official sequel, despite not being written by the original novel’s author. While Chugong is considering the possibility of writing a sequel, nothing has been set in stone yet. However, since the author is open about it, we may get an official announcement in a few months or even years.

Solo Leveling had a controversial ending, but at the very least, Jinwoo was able to save the world. Since he managed to restore peace and eradicate any possible threats, it will be intriguing to see what challenges lie ahead for him and his fellow hunters. The anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, and you can read the manhwa on the official app of Tappytoon. The novel is available on the official Yen Press website, which offers a much more detailed story compared to the other media, so be sure to check it out.

