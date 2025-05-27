Solo Leveling: Ragnarok’s Main Character’s Powers, Explained

Nearly three whole years after dropping its final chapter, Solo Leveling has returned with a new sequel manhwa titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, and it’s already a huge hit among fans of the original. First released on KakaoPage on August 1st, 2024, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok inevitably made its way to Tapas with an official English localization back in November 2024, and is just about to wrap up its first season in a couple of weeks. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok takes pretty much the same direction as Naruto did with Boruto in that the series follows Jinwoo’s son, Sung Suho, instead.

Suho sets out on a similar journey of leveling up and getting stronger, albeit for slightly different reasons. One would expect Suho to go down the exact same path as his father and sharpen the same skills, and while Suho does have many of Jinwoo’s powers, he also has a fair share that are entirely his own, making the sequel a refreshing new experience. From shadow powers to cool transformations, these are all of Suho’s powers, abilities, and skills in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, and some of them may surprise you with how new and creative they are.

Cover art for Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Webtoon release

The Great Spellcaster Kandiaru’s Blessing

Much like Jinwoo, one of the first buffs that Suho receives after breaking the seal placed on his powers is The Great Spellcaster Kandiaru’s Blessing, which ensures Suho lives a strong and healthy life. Formally described in the status window as a health and longevity buff, Kandiaru’s Blessing makes Suho immune to diseases and poisons, including Stardust, while also granting him a greater recovery rate.

Commander’s/Ruler’s Authority

One of the central abilities of Suho’s arsenal is Ruler’s Authority. Suho was born with this ability, having inherited it from Jinwoo. As seen in the epilogue of Solo Leveling, Suho had quite an aptitude for Ruler’s Authority even as an infant, though he only unlocks it again in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok after he breaks his seal. This ability allows Suho to telekinetically move objects, weapons, and other people, including himself. The skill also allows him to use an invisible hand to deal attacks.

Shadow Extraction

The first of the Shadow Monarch powers that Suho gains is Shadow Extractions. Suho received this skill through a rune stone at the end of the Shadow Dungeon survival quest. Just like Jinwoo in Solo Leveling, Suho can extract the shadows of the fallen and turn them into his soldiers, though without the Shadow Preservation Skill, the amount of shadow soldiers Suho can maintain remains quite limited.

Shadow Manipulation/Transformation

Much like Jinwoo is seen sheathing himself in shadow armor in the later stages of Solo Leveling, Suho can also transform shadows into different forms, such as gauntlets using Shadow Manipulation. Suho unlocks this ability when Shadow Extraction reaches Level 2 and can be used to merge different shadows together to create a chimera-like amalgamation or even change the form of his shadow soldiers to create shadow-enhanced weapons.

Shadow Creation

Following the Job Change Quest, Suho unlocks a Shadow Monarch skill that not even Jinwoo has, this being Shadow Creation. This skill allows Suho to turn shadows into weapons that are categorized as items within the System, complete with their own stats and individual buffs. This ability is limited only by Suho’s imagination, with the only catch being that shadows turned into items cannot be reverted into soldiers again. Besides items, Shadow Creation can supposedly be used to create something else as well, though what exactly this is will likely only be revealed in Season 2 of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok‘s manhwa.

Bond Skill: Beast Possession

Easily one of the most unique powers Suho possesses is his ability to bond and merge with the other Monarch heirs. The first bond skill that Suho acquires is with Grey, the heir to the Monarch of Fangs, and is called Beast Possession. This bond skill grants Suho a stunning transformation, turning his hair white and making it float up in a very Super-Saiyan fashion. The skill consumes 1 mana per second and increases Suho’s strength while giving him the sharp senses of an animal.

Bond Skill: The Demonic Strike

The second bond skill that Suho has unlocked so far is with Esil, who by virtue of being the last surviving demon of noble blood, becomes the heir to Baran, the Monarch of White Flames in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. The bond skill with Esil is called Demonic Strike, and allows Esil to transfer all her energy to Suho, allowing him to deal one fatal strike against his opponent. The damage and the amount of energy transferred depend on how much the skill has been charged. This charge rate is increased when Esil kills a magic beast and absorbs its soul.

Bond Skill with Ammut

Suho has also found the heir to the Monarch of the Iron Body, Ammut, who currently serves as his trainer. However, Suho has yet to unlock the bond skill with Ammut due to the sheer difference in their power levels, and he expects to unlock this unnamed bond skill once he reaches Level 80. Though not much else is known about the skill, considering the Monarch heir it is associated with, the bond skill with Ammut will likely be a defensive ability related to Iron Body Reinforcement.

Other Minor Skills

Besides these major skills and abilities, Suho also possesses many minor skills and buffs, which include:

Tenacity , which increases Suho’s physical defense by 20%, eventually leveling up to 40% and ultimately 60% at the end of Season 1 of the manhwa.

, which increases Suho’s physical defense by 20%, eventually leveling up to 40% and ultimately 60% at the end of Season 1 of the manhwa. Slashing Storm , an active skill that consumes 50 mana and lets Suho unleash a barrage of attacks on multiple enemies at once with a blade.

, an active skill that consumes 50 mana and lets Suho unleash a barrage of attacks on multiple enemies at once with a blade. Hand-to-Hand Combat , which boosts the damage of physical attacks by

, which boosts the damage of physical attacks by Strength Booster, a skill Suho gained as a reward from training with Ammut, which boosts his strength by 20%.

Overall, despite having the same abilities as Jinwoo, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok still manages to innovate on its established power system to stay fresh for the readers. It allows Suho to avoid being a carbon copy of his father in this sequel, while also giving him a distinctive edge over other popular manga and manhwa sequels.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is available to read on Tapas.