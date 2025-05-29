Solo Leveling Season 3 Needs to Fix the Manhwa’s Biggest Mistake

There is no doubt that Solo Leveling has become the anime of a new generation, drawing more fans into the anime world and prompting many to see what the buzz is all about. Much of the credit goes to Season 2, which arrived even stronger than the first, delivering fluid, stunning animation alongside a compelling narrative that kept fans engaged. It’s no overstatement to say that Season 2 surpasses the first and may even stand as the best season the series will offer. While the animation is expected to continue improving, it’s the narrative that truly made Season 2 stand out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This season continues Sung Jinwoo’s solo journey toward strength, finally portraying him at his peak. The narrative has long built toward the moment where he can protect both himself and his family, the central motivation driving his character. That dream grows even larger as he becomes capable of protecting his entire nation. While this perfectly encapsulates Jinwoo’s growth, other aspects fall short. Characters meant to become more significant later, such as Hae-in, who is supposed to become his romantic interest and endgame, feel underdeveloped and lack depth. Rather than standing as meaningful figures, they seem more like narrative tools to highlight Jinwoo’s greatness, which ultimately makes the story feel a bit shallow.

Solo Leveling Season 3 Will Have to Shed Light on Characters Other Than Jinwoo

Season 3 is expected to continue Jinwoo’s journey as the strongest, further exploring why he is chosen by the “System”. With even more powerful characters introduced at the end of Season 2, it’s evident they will serve as stepping stones for Jinwoo’s continued growth. This aligns with the source material, the manhwa, which focuses heavily on his development but fails to give meaningful attention to other characters. It’s clear that Hae-in is meant to be Jinwoo’s romantic interest, a direction the manhwa already sets, but it lacks a compelling foundation for their relationship. The story remains centered on Jinwoo’s solo journey, staying true to its title and offering little space for anyone beyond the enemies he faces.

As many anime adaptations include original scenes to provide depth lacking in the source material, A-1 Pictures has a valuable opportunity to expand Hae-in’s character from how she is portrayed in the source material. Given that the series consistently focuses on Jinwoo reaching new heights and battling stronger foes, introducing anime-original content with a romantic angle would offer a refreshing change. This not only adds diversity to the narrative but also gives Hae-in a chance to shine, and it is especially important given that the end of Season 2 clearly showed that even S-Ranks are becoming mere fodder for future threats. However, there’s an even bigger oversight looming that could lead to Solo Leveling‘s decline starting in Season 3.

The Narrative May Start Going Downhill in Solo Leveling Season 3

With the debut of Season 2, Solo Leveling has broken several records. While fans often credit this success to the series’ fluid animation, the narrative this season was also notably strong. What makes this season special is how it culminates Jinwoo’s journey and his desire to become stronger. The entire premise of the series revolves around Jinwoo’s growth and his dream of protecting his family and building a complete life. This is why the narrative of the latest season feels particularly meaningful — Jinwoo has achieved S-Rank status and even found a cure for his terminally ill mother. More importantly, Jinwoo’s narrative arc feels complete, and with his dream fulfilled, Season 3 may lack the central driving force that once defined the story.

With Jinwoo no longer desiring to grow stronger, his continued battles and leveling up could feel hollow. His journey risks falling into a repetitive cycle of defeating enemies, gaining power, and collecting rewards without purpose. What once made Jinwoo’s story so compelling was the clear motivation behind his strength, making each victory feel earned and rewarding, much like leveling up in a video game. Without that motivation, Season 3 may feel like a “new game plus” — all action, but with a story that’s already resolved. These are the glaring issues that A-1 Pictures could address by adding original content in Season 3 of Solo Leveling to provide more depth, rather than relying solely on intense action and impressive animation, fixing the manhwa’s mistake by not only fixating on Jinwoo. But if the manhwa’s final arcs are any indication, the viewers are still in for a pleasant surprise.

Solo Leveling is available to stream on Crunchyroll.