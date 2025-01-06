Will Solo Leveling Season 2 Cover the Jeju Island Arc?

Winter 2025’s most highly-anticipated anime, Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise From the Shadow, debuted with a banger episode. The episode broke Season 1’s record and became the most-liked anime premiere episode to date. The first season ends with Jinwoo becoming a Necromancer and gaining the ability to control the dead. The Season 2 debut episode kicks off the Red Gate Arc. The gate is supposed to be a simple C-Rank one, but things go awry when it turns red. The hunters went on the mission believing it will be easy since they were qualified for a C-Rank Gate.

However, they are now trapped in a snowy landscape facing monsters much more powerful than they are clearly no match against. The first episode of Season 2 ends with a brutal massacre of Kim Chul’s team. The unknown species of monsters are well-versed in the snowy landscape, and they kill several hunters without breaking a sweat. Meanwhile, Jinwoo is still getting the hang of his Necromancer abilities. After seeing Igris fight, Jinwoo realizes he still has a long way to go as the shadow might be stronger than him even now. But how many arcs will Season 2 cover?

A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling Season 2 Won’t Cover Jeju Island Arc

Solo Leveling Season 2 is listed for 13 episodes so the anime won’t cover the Jeju Island Arc. While there is a common rumor about Season 2 adapting this arc, there has been no official confirmation regarding this. The first season had twelve episodes and adapted 45 chapters from the manhwa. It ended with the Job Change Arc. Hence, Season 2 will cover the Red Gate, Demon Castle, Retesting Rank, Hunters Guild Gate, and Return to the Demon Castle Arcs. The Jeju Island Arc kicks off with Chapter 90, so there is a possibility the anime will set up the arc in the finale and cover the main events in the third season.

Unlike the manhwa, Solo Leveling’s anime begins with a Jeju Island setup, which goes to show how important this arc is. With 18 chapters, it’s also the longest arc before the epilogue. Not only is this arc devastating, but it also solidifies Jinwoo’s status as the strongest. While fans may have to wait a bit longer for Jeju Island Arc, the second season looks promising with the list of arcs. The Red Gate Arc has a lot of action in store for fans as things get more brutal with the appearance of dangerous enemies.

The Demon Castle Arc follows Jinwoo in an S-Rank instant dungeon created by the System. Jinwoo finds the first clue to cure his terminally ill mother. However, getting his hands on the clue is more difficult than he initially realized. Season 2 will air new episodes every Saturday, which you can stream on Crunchyroll. Season 2 Episode 2, titled “I Suppose You Aren’t Aware” will continue the Red Gate Arc as we learn more about the monsters. Jinwoo will likely face difficulty hiding his true strength if he faces those monsters.