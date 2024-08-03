Solo Leveling Star Taito Ban on Why Jinwoo Has Become an Anime Fave

Solo Leveling hit the ground floor running when its anime adaptation premiered earlier this year and that is in part thanks to the vocal performance of voice actor Taito Ban. Aside from taking on the role of the anime’s star, Jinwoo Sung, Ban has also had big roles in major franchises such as Go Go Loser Ranger, Kaiju No. 8, Oshi no Ko, Vinland Saga, and One-Punch Man. At this year’s Anime Expo, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Taito Ban as the voice actor shared his thoughts on why Jinwoo Sung stuck a chord amongst anime audiences.

Following the success of the anime adaptation, Solo Leveling wasted little time in confirming that a second season was on the way. The original WEBToon has plenty of material left to adapt, especially considering that the story of Jinwoo Sung will continue in that medium via Solo Leveling Ragnarok.

Solo Leveling: Jinwoo is One of Us

Taito Ban broke down how Jinwoo has managed to resonate with anime fans and will continue to do so in the second season, “Fans can resonate with the position Jinwoo is in. Plus, the one thing that never changes about Jinwoo is that he never gives up. I think what’s really appealing about him is how he tackles things so frantically yet in a down-to-earth way. I think that’s what’s good about him as a character.”

If you want to catch up on Solo Leveling before the second season arrives, the first season is available to binge on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes Jinwoo Sung’s story, “Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung’s contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother’s hospital bills, his sister’s tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he’s ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?”

