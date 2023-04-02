Solo Leveling Sequel Announced

It's official! It seems like Solo Leveling is ready to expand its horizons with a special new series. After all, a report from South Korea has surfaced suggesting a sequel to Solo Leveling is in the works, and it will follow the song of Sung Jin-woo.

According to current reports, the alleged sequel will be titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. The spin-off will tell the story of Sung Su-ho and how they live up to the legacy of their father, Sung Jin-woo. The new series is slated to kick off this month on April 10th in South Korea. So of course, fans will want to catch up on the original series before moving to this big sequel.

After all, Solo Leveling did wrap its story December 2021. Creators Chugong and Dubs came together to unravel a delicious story about supernatural hunters and fantasy action. Sadly, the webtoon's artist passed away shortly after Solo Leveling wrapped. Dubu, who was born Jang Sung-rak, died in July 2022 after suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage. Since then, Solo Leveling has released new tributes to Dubu, but this new webtoon will be the first Solo Leveling expansion to go live since the artist's passing.

If you are not familiar with Solo Leveling, you will want to get familiar with the title ASAP. Not only is the webtoon one of the biggest to ever come from South Korea, but it is heading to Japan thanks to A-1 Pictures. The studio licensed Solo Leveling for an anime that is slated to drop in early 2024. If you want to check out Solo Leveling before its anime drop, you can find the webtoon in English on Tapas as well as Pocket Comics. For more information on the series, you can read Solo Leveling's full synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

