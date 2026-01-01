Solo Leveling Producer Promises Big Update in 2026

Following the conclusion of Solo Leveling’s second season, many anime fans were stunned when A-1 Productions didn’t immediately announce that a third season was in the works. With the anime franchise being one of the biggest releases in recent history, Jinwoo Sung followers are wondering what the new year has in store for the man who was once considered the “world’s worst hunter.” Luckily, one of the anime’s biggest producers has some good news for fans in 2026 when it comes to Solo Leveling, leaving many anime fans to debate what this anime world will reveal.

In a recent statement, Solo Leveling producer Atsushi Kaneko shared a statement with the fans to help ring in the new year. Kaneko specifically said, “A happy new year 2026. I received this rubber band at the end of last year. It’s engraved with ‘Art is not a crime!’ I’ll make this phrase, which applies to all art, my slogan for 2026, and do my best! And this year, something truly exciting might happen for Solo Leveling fans!! I’m sorry, but please, please wait just a little longer.” For the second season of the anime, the first episodes were a part of a compilation film titled Solo Leveling: ReAwakening in 2024. While not confirmed, it’s a safe bet that a potential third season would do the same.

What Lies Ahead For Jinwoo?

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

The third season of Solo Leveling will have some big moments ahead for Jinwoo if it continues to follow its source material. As we witnessed in the season two finale, one of the biggest dangling plot threads is sure to be the arrival of Sung’s father into the mix. As we witnessed in the second, Jinwoo’s dad seemingly has power that rivals, if not overtakes, his son’s, but there are seemingly more mysterious factors in the works. With so much of the manhwa still to cover, it is entirely possible that Solo Leveling at least should have seasons three and four in its future. Speaking of the future of Jinwoo Sung…

Netflix is currently working on a live-action adaptation of Solo Leveling, following the runaway successes of the platform’s takes on One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Starting production in South Korea, young actor Byeon Woo-seok has already been confirmed to take on the part of Jinwoo Sung. Joining the leading man is Han So-Hee as Cha Hae-in and Kang You-seok as Yoo Jin-ho, two of Jinwoo’s most trusted allies in the anime. While the series has yet to reveal a release date, the live-action anime adaptation proves that this type of project isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Fingers crossed that it will manage to hit the same heights as the Straw Hat Pirates, which Netflix has already confirmed will receive a third season.

