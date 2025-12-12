Solo Leveling Gives Jinwoo a Wild New Upgrade

Solo Leveling’s third season remains a mystery at this point, with anime fans chomping at the bit regarding anything about Jinwoo Sung’s long-awaited comeback. Luckily, the white hot anime property cannot be contained to only the television series, as the “world’s worst hunter” is carving a path for himself in the world of video games. Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive had a major showing at this year’s Game Awards, hinting at some new material for the video game and presenting Jinwoo Sung with a wild transformation. As powerful as Jinwoo is in the anime adaptation, Arise Overdrive is looking to bring him to a brand new level.

Throughout the first two seasons of Solo Leveling’s anime, Jinwoo has come a long way in the strength department. Once considered the worst hunter in the world, barely able to survive low-level dungeons, Sung encountered a brand new “system” that has made him become one of the world’s strongest heroes. Now, the protagonist can summon shadow warriors for enemies that he has defeated, and it appears there isn’t an enemy that can rival his power. In Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive, Jinwoo can now summon a suit of armor close to that of Ingris, one of Sung’s strongest opponents, turned ally. You can check out the armored look from this year’s Game Awards in the trailer below.

Karma is Coming

While Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive is available to play right this moment, there is another action RPG on its way that will explore a wild new angle for Jinwoo’s journey in Solo Leveling: Karma. The upcoming video game will arrive next year, focusing on Jinwoo following the events of the original story, but before we are introduced to his son in the sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. Considering how strong Jinwoo has been so far in the anime series, we can’t even begin to imagine how much more powerful the protagonist will be in the game dropping next year, exploring a time fans were never privy to.

As of the writing of this article, we have yet to receive confirmation regarding Solo Leveling’s third season, though it’s a safe bet that the anime adaptation will not finish with its previous second season. There remains plenty of material from the manhwa to bring to life, potentially giving us a third and potentially fourth season in the future. As we touched upon earlier in this article, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is the sequel series to Jinwoo’s original story, following his son who might have a little more in common with his father then he might have expected. Considering how the Solo Leveling franchise has taken the anime world by storm, we imagine that the sequel series will eventually get the green light and we’ll see far more digital entries arrive in the future to join Arise Overdrive and Karma.

