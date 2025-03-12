Solo Leveling Publisher Caught Thirsting on Main for Its Biggest Star

As the English voice behind beloved characters like Demon Slayer’s Zenitsu, and Dandadan’s Jiji, Aleks Le has acquired an admiring following, though the biggest chunk of his fan base undoubtedly stems from Solo Leveling and his role as the series’ protagonist, Sung Jinwoo. Not unlike Jinwoo in Season 2, fans admire Aleks Le not just for his incredibly versatile and alluring voice, but also his dashing looks, and this unexpectedly includes even a major publisher who was recently caught unashamedly thirsting for the Solo Leveling star for all to see.

Solo Leveling‘s English dub star Aleks Le recently treated fans to a picture of himself on X suited up in an all-black outfit, and Solo Leveling’s publisher Yen Press had the perfect response that has fans in stitches. In a hilariously thirsty reaction, Yen Press’ official X handle commented under Aleks Le’s post with “BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK” appreciating the voice artist’s attractiveness in the most unsubtle way possible. What makes things even funnier is that the interaction doesn’t stop there with the two continuing the banter in the comments and Yen Press keeping up the bit to the end.

BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK — Yen Press (@yenpress) March 11, 2025

Yen Press Simps For Solo Leveling Star Aleks Le

Toxicity aside, X can often be a goldmine in terms of memeworthy interactions and this instance between Yen Press and Aleks Le is an excellent example. Most fans under the post are absolutely flabbergasted that the thirsty comment was made by Yen Press’ official handle, including Aleks Le himself, who went on to reply to the barking comment expressing the same surprise. Yen Press funnily continued to keep up the gag, acting every bit the ecstatic fan who just got noticed by their idol.

HE NOTICED ME THANK YOU KING!!! WE LOVE YOU!!!!!!!! 🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶 — Yen Press (@yenpress) March 11, 2025

That said, many netizens, including Ize Press, Yen Press’ official imprint for K-comics and webtoons (and Solo Leveling’s English manhwa) also joined in simping for Aleks Le. This addition sold the fans on how the former’s thirsty reaction was well-warranted. It’s an effective way to draw fans to both accounts, which make a regular and anticipated event out of their latest manga/manhwa/novel announcements.

You're so correct for that 😌 — Ize Press (@izepress) March 11, 2025

The funniest reactions yet have been from regular fans themselves, with some suspecting that perhaps the person running Yen Press’ social media forgot to switch accounts. Some particularly funny replies under the post read, “Give the person running this account a raise” and “me too Yen Press me too.” Safe to say, it seems in this situation that Yen Press was no better than Cha Hae-in when she first met Jinwoo in the A-rank dungeon, and honestly, who can blame them when Aleks Le looks like Jinwoo brought to life.

