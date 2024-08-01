Solo Leveling Cast Breaks Down the Difficulties of Voicing Jinwoo

Solo Leveling hit the ground floor running when the anime adaptation arrived earlier this year. Following the arrival of the first episode, Crunchyroll’s servers reportedly went down thanks to the sheer number of anime viewers looking to dive into the story of Jinwoo Sung. With a second season confirmed, we recently had the opportunity to talk with Aleks Le, the English voice actor responsible for bringing the star of Solo Leveling to life. On top of this interview, we also talked with Taito Ban, the Japanese voice actor who is taking the main role in the television series.

To start, the English voice actor of Jinwoo Sung, Aleks Le, discussed how tough it was to live up to the high standards set by Japanese voice actor Taito Ban, “Ban spoke in so many places about the hurdles of Solo Leveling being so high. It was incredibly difficult, and on top of that, I was the one doing the translation, and English-speaking viewers are pretty picky. This made the hurdles really high, and then the hurdles got even higher as I kept at the voice until I was personally satisfied with it… I felt so lucky to have such an amazing sound director and to have so many hours to get the takes right.”

Solo Leveling: America And Japan Joining Forces

Taito Ban, the Japanese voice actor who breaths life into Jinwoo, discussed his audition for the role along with the challenges inherent in the role, “The reason I wanted to become a voice actor was because I was attracted to the idea of being able to play many different characters and different people…. However, I didn’t think I had a particularly distinctive voice. I’ve always felt that I could play a wide range of roles such as an elderly man. So when I auditioned for Solo Leveling, there were all kinds of voice acting required that changed which challenged me.”

If you haven’t caught the first season of Solo Leveling, the series is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the runaway hit, “Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung’s contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother’s hospital bills, his sister’s tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he’s ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?”

