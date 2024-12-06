Solo Leveling – ReAwakening Upgrades Jinwoo (With A Catch)

Solo Leveling’s first movie is now in theaters and if you don’t want to wait for the second season of one of 2024’s biggest new anime, we have good news for you. Following in the same vein as franchises such as Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, and Bocchi The Rock, Jinwoo Sung’s latest film is one that compiles footage from season one while also giving fans a first look at season two. Considering how the first season of this anime adaptation came to an end, anime fans were left wondering what the future held for Sung and luckily for him, he’s received a serious upgrade.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Solo Leveling’s first season and don’t want to be spoiled on the first episodes of season two, turn back now. In Solo Leveling’s first season finale, Jinwoo fought against multiple threats as a part of the Demon Castle challenge in an effort to get his ill mother a magical healing elixir. In defeating the “big bad” in Blood-Red Commander Igris and his army, Sung leveled up in a fascinating way. Not only did he receive a boost to his stats, he also was granted a new class in “Necromancer.” While the end of season one saw us bring his slaughtered opponents back from the dead as his new army, Reawakening takes things to another level.

The Necromancer Rises

On top of having an army of knights now at his disposal, Jinwoo is also able to add Ingris himself to his side. With the blood red knight potentially being stronger than Sung himself, Sung’s new Necromancer class couldn’t have come at a better time. As we witness in the first episodes of season two, Jinwoo’s necromancer powers are evolving and come quite in handy on the battlefield.

Thanks to a new mission, Jinwoo is once again accompanying a team into a “Red Gate,” aka a far more difficult quest where the only way to escape is to kill the boss. As Sung fights against killer “ice bears,” “ice elves,” and even other hunters, he discovers that his new powers grant him the ability to bring almost anyone back from the dead. While Jinwoo’s new part of the System granted him serious boosts in strength, he can seemingly increase his ghostly army in perpetuity. Unfortunately for our hero, this ability isn’t an invincible one.

Necromancer Minus One

Jinwoo’s new power is one that still requires serious mana and it can drain our hero’s supply fairly quickly. Also, while he didn’t have much trouble in bringing back the dead when it comes to some of his weaker opponents, Sung seemingly couldn’t do the same with the big boss of the ice realm. While not confirmed, it appears as though Jinwoo’s Necromancer ability can’t bring back to life an opponent that is stronger than he was.

Solo Leveling Reawakening will be playing in theaters for a limited time if you want to catch season two’s premiere episodes. If you can’t make it out to the cinema, don’t worry because you won’t be waiting long to see Jinwoo’s comeback. Solo Leveling Season Two will hit the small screen in January of next year, and you can count on Jinwoo’s battles to only get more brutal as he continues to fight against supernatural entities and fellow hunters alike.

