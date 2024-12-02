Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- English Dub Releases Hot New Trailer: Watch

Solo Leveling is hitting theaters later this week with the first sneak preview at Season 2 of the next season of the anime, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the English dub release of the Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- movie event! Solo Leveling made waves with fans with the first season of the series earlier this year, and is already in the works on coming back with more episodes in 2025. But to celebrate just how big the franchise has become over the last few months, Solo Leveling is coming to theaters in a big new way.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- is hitting theaters in the United States and Canada beginning this Friday, December 6th and it features a compilation of all of the coolest moments from the anime’s debut season. But the real hook is what comes after as it will also feature the first two episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From the Shadow-. Releasing with both English subtitled and English dubbed versions, you can check out the first look trailer for the Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- English dub release in the video above as released by Crunchyroll.

What to Know for Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- is a new movie event coming to theaters in the United States and Canada on December 6th as provided by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. It first hit theaters in Japan and North Korea earlier this Fall, but this will be the first opportunity that fans in the West will get to see Solo Leveling‘s first Season 2 episodes. Along with a compilation of events from the anime’s debut season, the film will also feature the early premieres of the first Season 2 episodes titled “You aren’t E-rank, are You” and “I Suppose You aren’t Aware.”

It was previously announced that LiSA and Stray Kids are uniting to provide the opening theme for the new movie titled “ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids),” but it’s yet to be announced if this theme will also be heard in the upcoming second season of the TV anime. Featuring the same staff at A-1 Pictures from behind the first season, and the same voice cast heard before (including a returning Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo in the English dub release as seen in the trailer), Solo Leveling Season 2 is shaping up nicely.

When Is Solo Leveling Season 2 Coming Out?

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From the Shadow- has yet to set a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but it will be making its debut next January as part of the upcoming wave of Winter 2025 anime releases. The first season made a lot of waves out of the gate as this was one of the biggest Webtoon anime adaptation requests that fans had, and it was soon made clear why as fans watched Sung Jinwoo become a powerful Hunter by leveling up through the course of the season.

The first season of the anime was off to a relatively slower start as Jinwoo had to grind his way to his current strength, and even then it’s still not enough to face off against some of the powerful Hunters and monsters he’s going to be facing in the coming season. There was a lot of time waiting for Solo Leveling‘s anime to really show off what Jinwoo can do, and Season 2 won’t be facing that issue as we’re finally going to see the fruits of all of that previous effort pay off in full.