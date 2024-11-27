Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- Gets New OST From LiSa and Stray Kids’ Felix

As Solo Leveling is set to make its big screen debut with the feature-length omnibus movie, Solo Leveling -ReAwakening, it’s treating fans to a brand new OST. LiSa, and Felix from the K-pop group Stray Kids, have reportedly collaborated on a new track that will appear in the film.

The report comes via @viraltakes on X (formerly Twitter). Early screenings of Solo Leveling -ReAwakening have revealed the new OST, titled “ReawakeR.” The song reportedly plays towards the end of the movie. As a result, fans are speculating it could be the new opening track for Solo Leveling‘s second season.

Anime fans will be no strangers to LiSa. The Thai singer and rapper is a massive anime fan, and has contributed OSTs to Sword Art Online: Alicization, Fate/Apocalypse, and created one of the most adrenaline-inducing opening tracks of all time for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Felix is one of the core members of hit K-pop group Stray Kids. The rapper has never worked on an anime OST before, but the group recently produced one of the best songs for Season 2 of Arcane, titled “Come Play,” with Young Miko, and Rage Against the Machine guitarist, Tom Morello.

Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige, Solo Leveling Re-Awakening features an extensive recap of the show’s smash-hit first season (which debuted earlier this year). Additionally, the film will debut the first two episodes from Season 2 of Solo Leveling. The movie is currently slated for a US theatrical release on December 6, 2024. Solo Leveling -ReAwakening will likely move to Crunchyroll following its run in cinemas, although a streaming date has not yet been announced.

Based on the South Korean manwha by Ch’ugong, Solo Leveling takes place in a world where inter-dimensional portals have become everyday. When the portals arrived on Earth and brought inter-dimensional monsters with them, randomly selected people were Awoken, and granted with special powers. Known as “Hunters,” these super-powered people are employed by agencies to clear the portals, and loot the natural resources from within them. The only problem is that they can never develop or grow their powers. But, after a life-threatening encounter in an ominous dungeon, “The World’s Weakest Hunter,” Sung Jinwoo, gains the ability to level up. The official synopsis for Solo Leveling -ReAwakening reads: “Over a decade after ‘gates’ connecting worlds appeared, awakening ‘hunters’ with superpowers, weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo encounters a double dungeon and accepts a mysterious quest, becoming the only one able to level up, changing his fate.”

For those that accidentally miss Solo Leveling -ReAwakening when it hits theaters (or are frustrated by the trend of omnibus recap movies), you haven’t got long to wait for the Solo Leveling series to return. Season 2 of the mega-hit anime is due to release in January 2025. Details about Season 2 of Solo Leveling are still a closely guarded secret. Fans are hoping the show’s sophomore season will run for longer than the first. Season 1 had 12 episodes. Season 2 is expected to have a minimum of 12 episodes, but fans are hoping for 24.